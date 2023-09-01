The Cocalico Eagles’ run game was clicking on all cylinders in the first half Friday in Denver.

Sam Steffey and Josh Myer each scored twice in the opening two quarters, Cocalico took a 42-0 lead into halftime, and cruised to a 49-14 nonleague football triumph over visiting Solanco.

Cocalico (1-1), which scored on six of its first seven possessions, had 302 yards at intermission and finished with 378 total yards — 347 on the ground.

The Eagles’ defense smothered the Golden Mules’ running game, holding Solanco (0-2) to 33 yards on 19 carries in the first half and only 46 total yards at the break. The Mules had 149 for the game.

Turning point

Cocalico scored three plays into the game on a 42-yard quarterback keeper by Myer and the Eagles were off to the races.

Stars of the game

Call it a toss-up between Steffey, Myer and Aaryn Longenecker.

Myer had his hands in three scoring plays, while Longenecker — who scored on a 25-yard pass from Myer — had a TD run and punt return called back for penalties. Steffey had eight carries for 93 yards and scored on runs of 40 and 24 yards.

Key statistic

Cocalico had 267 yards rushing on 17 carries in the first half.

Quotable

“We had a great week of practice and I thought our kids were bound and determined to take their guy to the ground blocking,” Cocalico coach Bryan Stohl said. “We got some holding penalties, but I'll that, if it means the kids are giving effort. That was the biggest thing from Week One to Week Two.”

Up next

Solanco meets Penn Manor in Quarryville at 7 p.m. next Friday, Sept. 8, and Cocalico will play host to Manheim Central at 7 p.m.