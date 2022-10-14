Whatever ill effects Cocalico may have had from its loss to Wyomissing last weekend, they were short-lived.

The Eagles took the opening kickoff 63 yards for a score on Aaryn Longenecker’s 6-yard ramble, and racked up 26 points before the half en route to a 39-14 win over Donegal in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four football showdown.

“I talked to our guys with homecoming. You want to let people coming back know what you are made of,” Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said. “Our defense played physical, physical football. This is a testament to their effort and toughness.”

Because of that defensive effort, Donegal’s best opportunity to score until the fourth quarter came with just over 10 minutes until halftime.

A rare Eagles miscue put the Indians at the 38-yard line, but on a third-and-3, Tyler Angstadt made the stop and a play later, Mason Moore’s tackle of Maghery Mowrer returned possession to the Eagles.

On the ensuing series, the Eagles drove 70 yards before QB Josh Myer found the end zone on a 2-yard keeper, making it 14-0 Eagles with 4:47 left until halftime.

The Eagles got their next TD with two minutes left until the half when Sam Steffey (20 carries for 145 yards) took it in from 2 yards out. He scored again with 1:11 left on a 3-yard plunge.

In the second half, Steffy would find the end zone yet again, this time on an 18-yard ramble, and Longenecker started the clock running with an 80-yard punt return for six that made it 39-0 with 9:36 remaining.

Another key to the Eagles’ win was their staunch defense, which held Donegal’s Noah Rohrer to just 124 total yards, most in the fourth quarter.

The Indians didn’t get on the scoreboard until two fourth-quarter plays, the first by Brock Hammaker from 14 yards out, and then a Ruben Mumper run from 61 yards out with 4:12 left in regulation.

Plays of the game

Angstadt blocked a Donegal punt with 2:34 left until the half, sending it backward near the end zone. Steffey smashed through from 2 yards out, and the Eagles were up 20-0, with two minutes left until halftime.

Quotable

“We made a lot of big plays, and when you have a defense shutting them out every series and making plays on special teams, it helps your offense,” Angstadt said. “There was a lot of tough hitting, and our alumni wanted to see us hit and play with a passion.”

The queen and her court

Taylor Funk, who volunteers with the Special Olympics and is a pole vaulter on the track team, was named homecoming queen. She was escorted by Matthew Stevens, a member of the boys lacrosse and golf teams.

Up next

Both teams make treks north for Week Nine. The Eagles will be in Reading for a rematch of last year’s District Three playoff game against Berks Catholic. Donegal will head to Myerstown in Lebanon County for a tilt with Elco on the Raiders’ new turf field.