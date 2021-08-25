You might expect struggles from a football team with a new head coach that spent little time with his players on the field during the previous offseason.

Yet, Cocalico had no such issues in 2020. Bryan Strohl, then the first-year head coach, and his staff made the best of teaching their guys over virtual meetings coming into last fall. The latter was necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also helped that the Eagles didn’t change much with the offensive and defensive schemes.

Coming off the District Three Class 5A championship season of 2019, Cocalico started out 4-1 in 2020. The Eagles then ran into a buzzsaw of Warwick, Manheim Township and Hempfield down the stretch.

Manheim Township and Hempfield are Class 6A programs. Warwick reached the District Three Class 5A title game. Cocalico, a 5A school, lost to all three to finish 4-4.

“It ended poorly,” Strohl said. “But look at who we played.”

THE PLAYBOOK L-L: Section Two PIAA: Class 4A Head coach: Bryan Strohl (second season, 4-4) Base offense: Flexbone Base defense: 4-3 2020 results: 4-4 (3-2 L-L) Key players returning: WR-LB Luke Angstadt, RB-LB Tyler Angstadt, RB-LB Anthony Bourassa, DB Ethan Brown, OT-DT Ryan Brubaker, OG-DT Chuckie Drain, RB-DB Brycen Flinton, RB-DB Steven Flinton, C-DT Jared Stauffer, QB-DB Blayke Taddei, OGDE Chase Tucker, RB-LB Austin Vang, OT-DE Damien Wolf.

With the Eagles now in Year Two under Strohl, and returning nine offensive starters and nine defensive starters, things are looking up in Denver.

About the offense

The run-heavy Flexbone offense should have one of the strongest O-line units in the league, as seniors Ryan Brubaker, Jared Stauffer and Damien Wolf, and junior Chuckie Drain return up front. Brubaker is the 6-foot-6, 290-pound South Carolina recruit coming off an all-state selection last fall. Stauffer and Wolf were L-L honorable mentions a year ago.

Junior Chase Tucker will move from tight end to offensive guard to fill the final O-line spot, and senior Luke Angstadt will move from wide receiver to tight end.

Those mentioned above will open holes for senior fullbacks Anthony Bourassa (2020 L-L second-team all-star, 90 carries, 752 yards, eight touchdowns) and Austin Vang (16 carries, 77 yards), and senior running backs Steven Flinton (2020 L-L first-team all-star, 58 carries, 468 yards, two TDs; 14 receptions, 353 yards, four TDs) and Brycen Flinton (14 carries, 201 yards, two TDs; two receptions, 24 yards).

All of that experience should pave the transition at quarterback, where senior Blayke Taddei will assume the first-team snaps.

“We don’t need him to be Noah Palm to take over the game,” Strohl said of Taddei. “If he can get the ball to some of our playmakers and make the right decisions is the biggest thing we’re looking for from him to do.”

About the defense

There’s lots to like about Cocalico’s 4-3 defense, especially at linebacker, where Luke Angstadt (L-L second-team all-star, 63 tackles, 10 tackles for loss), Vang (L-L second-team all-star, 51 tackles, nine tackles for loss) and Tyler Angstadt (25 tackles) return.

“Angstadt, Angstadt and Vang. I feel like that’s a law firm,” Strohl said. “They started a lot two years ago as a group in the run to the district championship.”

Brubaker, Wolf (L-L second-team all-star, 36 tackles, 12 tackles for loss) and Drain (L-L first-team all-star, 29 tackles, five sacks, 10 tackles for loss) anchor the D-line, where Bourassa, Stauffer and Tucker will also see action.

Returning in the defensive backfield are the Flinton brothers and junior Ethan Brown (L-L second-team all-star, 32 tackles).

Final word

On top of a competitive L-L Section Two, Cocalico’s nonleague schedule is brutal. Week One will feature Conrad Weiser, which has a QB and wide receiver both getting D-I looks.

Week Two will be at Cedar Cliff between a pair of programs that last squared off in a district final.

Week Three features Governor Mifflin running back and Penn State commit Nick Singleton. Week Four is against 6A heavyweight Manheim Township.

Said Strohl, “Right now, our focus is on us. If we improve what we do, then the rest will take care of itself.”