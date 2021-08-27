From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Conrad Weiser will be tasked with limiting Cocalico’s vaunted Veer rushing attack Friday night, when the Scouts come to Denver for a much-anticipated nonleague lid-lifter between longtime D3 heavyweights. In fact, Weiser was in the D3-4A semifinals last fall, and came up short in a shootout against eventual champ Lampeter-Strasburg. Cocalico’s three-pronged rushing attack features returning starters Anthony Bourassa, Steven Flinton and Austin Vang. All eyes on Weiser bruising middle ‘backer Brett Organtini, who must help the Scouts’ D try and bottle up the Veer. Last fall, Organtini rang up a team-best 48 tackles with three fumble recoveries, so he has a real nose for the ball. Juicy matchup here, featuring a pair of teams that could clash in the D3-4A playoffs in November.

2. Here’s a fun nugget: Victor Ridenour will make his head-coaching debut for Lampeter-Strasburg on Friday, when the Pioneers head to Lititz for a nonleague showdown against Warwick. Turns out Ridenour’s sons not only go to Warwick, but they’ll be playing in the Warriors’ marching band Friday while Warwick and L-S will be doing battle on the field. Can’t help but wonder who they’ll be cheering for? Warwick band uniforms on the outside, with L-S T-shirts on underneath, perhaps?

3. McCaskey at Reading on Friday night, and there are story lines aplenty for Red Tornado vs. Red Knights. We’ll begin with McCaskey’s new coach; Ben Thompson is in the saddle, in just his third week on the job. The Tornado heads to Berks County riding a 26-game losing streak. McCaskey’s last victory? That would be a 38-21 win on Sept. 15, 2017 at … Reading. Meanwhile, the Red Knights are ready for their first fall schedule since 2019; the school district opted out of sports last fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Reading played a spring schedule, going 0-3 in those games. These are two very proud, winning programs. Check the numbers: McCaskey has 553 wins, Reading is at 512. But these teams have scuffled as of late. Since 2017, McCaskey is just 3-36 and Reading is at 9-25. The Red Knights had a 6-5 campaign in 2019 and went to the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference playoffs, falling to Lebanon. Can McCaskey finally snap this maddening skid in Thompson’s debut Friday? The winner will certainly get some good mo moving forward.

