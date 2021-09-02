CAMP HILL — It was one of the more anticipated games of the nonleague season, a rematch of the 2019 PIAA District Three Class 5A championship game between Cocalico and Cedar Cliff.

And at times, there were glimpses of two programs ready to head there again. It was exciting, a chess match of sorts. The game featured more than 600 yards of total offense. But the bigger story was technical issues from both teams, as a total of 225 penalty yards were assessed.

In the end, those yellow flags pinned Cocalico — the winner of that 2019 title game — deep in its own territory, and with eight seconds left, took any chance of taking home a win in what became a 33-27 nonleague loss to Cedar Cliff.

While Anthony Bourassa once again came through big when needed (26 carries for 183 yards and three scores), the Colts also had a weapon, who proved to be the difference-maker. Quarterback Ethan Dorrell (18-26-236) had four scores, three in the air and one on the ground, including the game-winning pass with 49 seconds left to KC Robinson, who came out of nowhere in the end zone for the 4-yard score.

The Eagles took a 20-19 lead on a touchdown by Blayke Taddei with 1:08 left in the third, and a PAT by Roos then went up 27-19 after a sustained drive, which led to a 59-yard score by Bourassa with 4:08 left in the fourth.

Turning point

In this one there were many, but perhaps the biggest came late in the fourth quarter. On a third-and-11 with 3:49 left, pinned deep in their own territory, the Colts made a stop on Luke Angstadt, who gave it his all. It gave Cedar Cliff all the momentum they needed, and despite a great punt by Cole Roos, Cedar Cliff was able to drive down the field for the winning score.

Quotable

“I think we had some bumps and bruises, but we are not going to make excuses. We had enough here to win this game, and I thought our kids fought hard,” Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said.

Fast fact

On the final series of the first half, culminating in a 26-yard field goal by Cedar Cliff kicker Derek Witmer, it took five minutes to complete 30 seconds due to penalties. During that series, Dylan Brubaker, filling in for Steven Flinton, made a great play when he knocked the ball away from Trenton Smith, saving a touchdown.

Up next

The Eagles host Governor Mifflin at home next Friday. Mifflin is ranked by many among the top teams in the PIAA this year.