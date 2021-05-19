Ryan Brubaker has amassed quite the football scholarship-offer list this offseason. This week, Cocalico’s bruising all-state junior offensive lineman whittled that massive list from 35 down to five.

Brubaker announced his final five colleges, with Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee and Vanderbilt gracing his big board.

Stanford was the last school to offer Brubaker, on April 15, and he’s up to 35 scholarship offers overall. It’s a mighty impressive list:

Stanford, Florida, Louisville, Michigan, Auburn, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Pitt, Tennessee, Duke, Buffalo, Wake Forest, Missouri, Virginia, South Carolina, Tulane, Mississippi, Liberty, Monmouth, Dartmouth, Miami (Ohio), Princeton, Harvard, Army, Columbia, Penn, Yale, Kent State, UMass and UConn all have offers on the table for Brubaker, whose stock has absolutely exploded since the end of last season.

The punishing 6-6, 290-pounder was an L-L League all-star and a Pennsylvania Football News all-state selection last fall. Brubaker — also an avid swimmer and track and field thrower for Cocalico — has made unofficial visits to Penn State and Mississippi since mid-April.

It’s not a surprise that Penn State is on Brubaker’s final list; his dad, former Conestoga Valley standout and Big 33 performer Jeff Brubaker, played college football for the Nittany Lions.

