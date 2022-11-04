Hail, Cocalico.

Running behind a powerful offensive line and teeing off on defense behind an inspired trench group up front, the 12th-seeded Eagles sailed past host Elizabethtown 42-2 in a District Three Class 5A first-round playoff game Friday night.

“Our kids were ready to go,” Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said. “We weren’t sure if we were even going to get in (the playoffs). So we wanted to drive home not just being happy to get here. Now you have an opportunity. The 12th seed doesn’t mean anything. Go out, play Cocalico football, and take it at them right away.”

Up next for Cocalico (7-4 overall) is a trip to fourth-seeded Gettysburg (8-2) for a 5A quarterfinal showdown next Friday.

Cocalico, the final team to make the 5A bracket, dominated on the ground — the Eagles’ bread and butter. Sam Steffey rumbled for 172 yards on 26 carries with two touchdown runs, QB Josh Myer scooted for 98 yards on 11 carries with three TD keepers, and Cocalico gouged out 304 rushing yards in all, winning the all-important line of scrimmage throughout.

“Our O-line kept pushing,” Steffey said. “They didn’t give up. Every play they kept pushing and pushing. There’s nothing more those guys could have done. That’s huge. And overall just a great feeling. (Elizabethtown) has such a great offense and such a great quarterback, so it feels awesome to shut them down. We brought it to them. We were able to get a great pass-rush up front, and we had great coverage in the back.”

The Eagles also forced a fumble and picked off a pass and — most importantly — took care of the football and finished drives. Cocalico won its fourth game in a row in the process, ending Elizabethtown’s season at 8-3 overall. Strohl was quick to credit Aiden Williams and Colby Blevins, who rotated in and made plays up front for the Eagles.

Cocalico’s defense was equally gnarly; the Eagles sacked Elizabethtown QB Josh Rudy four times — Owen Weaver, Tyler Angstadt and Chuckie Drain were in the backfield all evening — and held the Bears to minus-20 rushing yards on 23 carries. Rudy passed for 157 yards, ending his senior season with 2,890 passing yards.

“It’s a tough loss, but it doesn’t take away from the regular season,” Elizabethtown coach Keith Stokes said. “None of them have seen (the playoffs) before. Cocalico has been here before, and they played like they’ve been here before. We played like we haven’t been here before. In life, you have to figure it out. When it gets hard, are you going to sit here and let it beat me up? Or are you going to fight through it? Today, we got beat up.”

Elizabethtown came into the game seeded fifth and averaging 458 yards a game, tops in the L-L League.

Friday, Cocalico kept the Bears out of the end zone; Elizabethtown’s lone points came on a safety on a wonky punt snap through the end zone.

Cocalico grabbed a quick 14-0 cushion to seize control early. Myer capped the Eagles’ opening 76-yard drive with a 5-yard TD keeper, and after Cocalico got the ball right back on a fumble recovery, Steffey darted 8 yards for a TD with 6:04 to go in the first quarter and the Eagles were on their merry way.

Cocalico tacked on in the second quarter. After Elizabethtown picked up a 2-point safety, Cocalico’s Jacob Kohl picked off a pass and the Eagles were in business. Steffey’s 7-yard TD romp made it 21-2, and Cocalico was able to score just before the half to take control.

Myer hit Aaryn Longenecker for a 33-yard gain on a screen pass, and a penalty on Elizabethtown on the play put Cocalico in scoring position with time running out. With two ticks left in the half, and both teams out of timeouts, Myer darted in from the 2 and the Eagles had a commanding 28-2 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, after Longenecker’s nifty punt return, Myer added to Cocalico’s lead with an 11-yard TD keeper, and Dane Horning capped it for the Eagles with a game-icing 3-yard TD run with 4:58 to play. And that was that.

“We’re excited about how we executed on both sides of the ball,” Strohl said. “And we’re excited have another week.”