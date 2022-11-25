READING — Cocalico’s football team made some history Friday night.

For the first time in the District Three football playoffs, a No. 12 seed won a championship. That team is Cocalico, which slayed second-seeded and previously undefeated Exeter 34-14 for the Class 5A gold trophy.

“We made history tonight,” Cocalico QB Josh Myer said. “We did it from the 12. Pretty amazing. It’s surreal. I’m still in shock.”

Myer had a pair of touchdown runs and a TD pass in the victory, Cocalico’s seventh in a row after a 3-4 start.

Make that four district titles for Cocalico — the Eagles pocketed 2A crowns in 1985 and 1994 and captured the 5A title in 2019 — which was appearing in its 11th district championship tilt. Cocalico denied Exeter, which topped Governor Mifflin in last year’s district final, a repeat.

Cocalico’s senior class bookended district titles; they were freshmen in 2019 when the Eagles toppled Cedar Cliff. Up next for Cocalico is a state semifinal next weekend against WPIAL champ Pine-Richland, which topped District 10 winner Erie Cathedral Prep in a state quarterfinal Friday.

“Like they have been all postseason,” Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl said, “our kids were relentless. I’m so proud of these guys. To think where we were at 3-4 to where we are now as district champions. It’s kind of incredible. We needed a couple of wins just to sneak in. And then this happened.”

“Everyone banded together as a team,” said Cocalico two-way interior lineman Chuckie Drain, who contributed to the 2019 title team as a freshman. “We sat down and we talked it out and we all got locked in. We all believe in each other. And that’s what took us all the way. I can’t even describe the feeling.”

On Friday, Cocalico (10-4) did what it does best: Run its Veer rushing offense, win the trench wars up front and — on this night especially — play stingy defense. Cocalico’s D had three interceptions and held Exeter’s potent, high-octane offense to 191 total yards, including just 2.8 yards per carry on the ground.

Drain, Carter Getz and Aaryn Longenecker had interceptions for Cocalico, which also had five sacks on defense.

Cocalico’s offensive heroes included Myer, who had a 42-yard TD lob to Longenecker — plus a 44-yard pass to Longenecker to keep another drive alive. Sam Steffey and Brayden Eppinette tacked on TD runs, and Cocalico hammered out 185 rushing yards in all.

Cocalico, which won its fourth straight playoff game on the road, marched 65 yards in 16 plays and took more than eight minutes off the clock to open the game, when Steffey slammed in from 2 yards out.

“Sure felt like that set the tone,” Strohl said. “Our captains wanted the ball first and to set the tone, and I think we did that.”

Eppinette made it 13-0 on Cocalico’s second drive, zooming 46 yards for a TD. Richie Karstien had a 1-yard dive to get Exeter within 13-7, but Cocalico punched right back, when Myer tossed a 42-yard scoring dart to Longenecker, who was wide open down the sideline.

Karstien’s second 1-yard TD plunge got Exeter to within 20-14 late in the third quarter. But Myer scored the last two touchdowns to ice it for Cocalico. His 13-yard run was a thing of beauty; he appeared to be tripped up near the goal line, but spun, kept his legs churning and got in.

Myer slammed the door with a 5-yard TD burst with 3:47 to go. On Exeter’s ensuing drive Drain picked off a pass to seal it. Karstien rushed for 83 yards and two scores, but Exeter never established a consistent offensive attack; the Eagles even played two quarterbacks, but Cocalico never wavered.

“This means everything,” Drain said. “We preached all week about sticking to what we do. And I think we did what we do. We didn’t change anything at all.”

“We focused on the little stuff while keeping our eyes on the big picture,” Myer added. “We’ve worked so, so hard for this.”