It was Senior Night at Eagle Stadium in Denver on Friday, and from the get-go, Cocalico wanted those 13 seniors who stood on the field before the game to go out as winners — especially after the way they played the first quarter.

The Eagles scored 28 unanswered points in the period en route to a 49-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four win over Conrad Weiser.

Aaryn Longenecker (5-for-82) put the Eagles on the board first with a 13-yard score, and just minutes later, Sam Steffey’s (6-for-94) run from 8 yards out made it 14-0. The Eagles upped the ante after a great special teams play by Steffey gave them the ball at the 37-yard line. Senior Mason Moore would tally the next score on a 1-yard plunge.

Cocalico’s final score of the quarter, a beauty by Longenecker from 23 yards out, made it 28-0.

“I feel like we are peaking right now and would love to keep this going,” coach Bryan Strohl said of the Eagles (5-2 L-L, 6-4 overall). “Tonight, I was really pleased with how the kids performed across the board. If it leads us into the playoffs, then hopefully, we keep it rolling from here.”

The Eagles kept it rolling in the rest of Friday’s game.

After being pinned at the 1-yard line following a 62-yard Weiser punt with 6:45 left until halftime, the Eagles used some big efforts to drive 99 yards in just seven plays for a score. This time it was a senior lineman, Chucky Drain, with a plunge from 2 yards out, to make it 42-0 Eagles.

“That is a feeling I will never get back and tell my kids I scored a touchdown when I’m older,” Drain said. “That was awesome.”

The play that followed Drain’s score was equally impressive. Moore stepped in front of a Donavon Gingrich pass that again gave the Eagles good field position. On the next play, Steffey ran it in from 38 yards, but a flag negated it. Two plays later, Tyler Angstadt made sure it stuck. From 41 yards out, he rambled in for the score, making it 49-0 Eagles with just over a minute left until the half.

On the night, Cocalico racked up 393 yards while holding the Scouts to just 123 yards. More impressive was the fact that the defense did not allow Weiser to cross midfield until a 41-yard pass from Gingrich to Trey Dianna late in the third. But on a third and goal, they would fumble out of the end zone, giving the ball back to Cocalico with the clock running.

Play of the game

This one had too many to mention, but one that wasn’t a score that was noteworthy came with just under three minutes in the first quarter. On a first-and-10 from the 36, Steffey basically carried the entire Conrad Weiser defense on his shoulders for a 13-yard gain. It set up the Longenecker score.