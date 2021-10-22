Friday evening inside Cocalico's stadium began with a pregame Senior Night ceremony honoring the Eagles’ 16 senior football players. First to be recognized were brothers Steven and Brycen Flinton, who presented mother Jessica Flinton with white flowers as she was wheeled across the grass along Cocalico's sideline.

It was Jessica’s Flinton first game in person since she was nearly killed by a drunken driver almost two years to the date.

Later, the night ended shortly after Steven Flinton caught the go-ahead, game-winning 33-yard touchdown pass in the Eagles’ eventual 27-21 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two win over Warwick.

Flinton caught the pass in the right corner of the end zone, and pumped his fist in celebration in the direction of his mother, who was seated nearby on the track.

“That was the best part of this whole night,” Flinton said afterward. “That was amazing. Couldn’t ask for more than that.”

Flinton’s TD catch came on what was Cocalico’s second and last pass attempt of the night. Otherwise, the Eagles’ attack was all Anthony Bourassa, as the senior fullback tallied 336 yards on 23 carries with two scores.

Before Friday, Bourassa’s previous season-high of 313 yards was the single-game high amongst all L-L League players.

“We were on the same page,” Cocalico senior O-lineman Jared Stauffer said. “Block hard, it felt great.”

With the win, Cocalico (4-0 league, 6-3 overall) clinched at least a share of the Section Two crown, the program’s 14th overall and first since 2016.

First half: Warwick (2-1, 4-4) got its first two scores after a pair of long, sustained drives. The first went 10 plays, 76 yards, capped by Jack Reed's 18-yard TD pass to Ryan Fink to make it 7-0. The second Warriors’ drive went 15 plays, 68 yards, finished off with Christian Royer's 9-yard TD run to go up 14-6.

Cocalico’s two scoring drives were much quicker. Two plays after Bourassa's 62-yard scamper, Bourassa scored on a 12-yard run. On Cocalico’s fourth possession of the game, Bourassa exploded down the right sideline for an 80-yard rushing score to cut the deficit to 14-13 just before halftime.

Second half: On the opening possession of the third quarter, Warwick needed eight plays to go 73 yards, with Royer's 23-yard run pushing the Warriors’ advantage to 21-13.

On the next play from scrimmage, Bourassa bolted 55 yards to Warwick's 10-yard line. Four plays later, Aaron Longenecker scored on a reverse run from five yards out to cut the Eagles’ deficit to 21-19.

Cocalico went in front for the first time on its next possession, which included Bourassa's 29-yard run before QB Blayke Taddei connected with Flinton for the 33-yard scoring strike, followed by Taddei's run on a 2-point conversion to make it 27-21.

Over its last three possessions, Warwick got the ball to within Cocalico's 30-yard line. Of those possessions, the first ended with Flinton's interception, the second ended in a turnover on downs at the Eagles’ 10-yard line, and the last ended on a pass to the end zone that appeared to be hauled in by tight end Kyle Sapovchak as he fell to the grass, but referees instead ruled the ball hit the ground.

BOX SCORE