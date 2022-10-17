From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Cranking up the Week 9 preview items:

1. Rematch alert: Cocalico returns to Berks Catholic on Friday for a Section 4 clash, featuring a pair of teams that just squared off last November at BC in the first round of the D3-4A playoffs. The Saints picked off the Eagles 21-7 in that tilt, and BC and Cocalico will knock heads again Friday, this time as section foes, with both teams hanging on by a thread in their respective D3 playoff chases. BC starts the week at No. 7 in the 3A power ratings; the top-6 go, so the Saints need wins and some help, as they try and overtake Upper Dauphin for the final slot. Meanwhile, Cocalico starts the week at No. 16 in the 5A power ratings; the top-12 go, so the Eagles also need wins and some help, as they try to leapfrog Lower Dauphin, Conestoga Valley and Northern York for the final bid. … In last year’s meeting, BC RB Josiah Jordan rushed for 87 yards and a pair of TDs, and Jacob Collazo piled up nine tackles as the Saints held Cocalico’s potent Veer attack to 198 total yards and just the one TD. Jordan and Collazo, of course, are back to lead BC again this time around. Also in last year’s playoff meeting, Cocalico LB Tyler Angstadt registered 10 tackles, and he’s back anchoring the Eagles’ D again. Consider this rematch a de-facto playoff game, as BC and Cocalico fight to keep their postseason hopes alive.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Add Daniel Boone QB Dean Rotter to the short list of L-L League signal-callers who have put together a 100-100 game this season. Rotter completed 11 of 27 passes for 196 yards with a TD toss, and he rushed for 118 yards with a pair of TD runs on eight keepers in the Blazers’ 49-21 setback against undefeated Solanco in Week 8. Rotter joins Reading’s Amier Burdine (who’s done it three times), Garden Spot’s Kye Harting (who’s done it twice) and Hamburg’s Xander Menapace on this season’s list of 100-100 QBs.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

3. It’s a heck of a 2-week stretch for Conrad Weiser. This past Friday, the Scouts took on undefeated Wyomissing. This Friday, Weiser will head to Lampeter to take on 1-loss L-S, which shares the Section 4 lead with Wyo, and is humming right along with a 7-game winning streak with three shutout victories, including a 49-0 whitewash dub over Elco in Week 8. Safe to say Weiser’s D will be tested by the Pioneers, who chose the airwaves route vs. the Raiders; QB Trent Wagner threw for 221 yards with five TD strikes, including a trio to Hunter Hildenbrand and a pair to Dean Herr. L-S can’t get caught looking ahead vs. Weiser; the Pioneers visit Wyo in Week 10, and if L-S and the Spartans win Friday — Wyo is at Octorara — then that regular-season finale at Wyo on Saturday, Oct. 29 will be for all the Section 4 marbles. Weiser is giving up 363.9 yards a game, and that’s near the bottom in Section 4. The Scouts have yielded 1,800-plus rushing yards, but they do have 14 takeaways, including six picks, so their DBs have been an active bunch. Three Weiser defenders to watch in this clash: Evan Miller (50 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble), Sevon Parham (46 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) and Dillon Britting (41 tackles, 1 INT) have to keep the pressure on Wagner, and not let him hoist five TD passes again. Or else.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage