Coming off a tough loss in Week Three against Manheim Central, Cocalico opened its Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four slate with a dominant 56-6 win Friday night over visiting Octorara.

The game marked the inaugural matchup between these two programs, which had never previously met on the gridiron in varsity football.

Play-by-play

Early in the first quarter, sophomore QB Josh Myers placed the Eagles (2-2) on the scoreboard with a 29-yard scoring scamper, going up 7-0.

Cocalico junior Sam Steffey pounded in a 6-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to extend the Eagles’ lead to 14-0.

Myers would break a 47-yard keeper in the second quarter to find the end zone once more and put Cocalico up 21-0.

Senior Mason Moore then blocked an Octorara punt in the red zone to hand Aaryn Longenecker a 10-yard walk-in TD and seal the Braves' fate before halftime, 28-0.

Key factors

Cocalico bolstered its triple-option Flexbone attack – which entered Week Four ranked second in the league in total rushing yards – with standout performances from Josh Myers (84 rushing yards and two TDs on three carries), Dane Horning (80-plus rushing yards and two scores on four carries) and Sam Steffey (10 touches for 51 yards and a TD), allowing the Eagles to rack up eight scores and exceed 500 yards on the ground.

Although Cocalico lost two fumbles and erased three TD runs off the scoreboard on penalties (a 29, 40 and 53-yarder), the Eagles opted not to attempt a single forward pass during this game.

Led by junior QB Braeden Wood (6 of 10 passing for 60 yards and a TD connection with Mason Colligan), the Braves’ run-heavy Wing-T offense was unable to establish consistent momentum, amassing just over 100 yards of total offense.

Up next

Cocalico will visit Lampeter-Strasburg next Friday, while Octorara (1-3) hosts Conrad Weiser.