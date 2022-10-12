From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

More Week 8 preview items, including some coaching milestone updates, plus two teams zeroing in on trying to stop a tricky ball-carrier on Friday:

1. Last week, Exeter coach Matt Bauer joined the 100-win club and Solanco skipper Tony Cox joined the 50-win club. Here are some more coaching milestone updates … When Wilson KO’d rival Governor Mifflin back in Week 6, it was career victory No. 175 for Bulldogs’ boss Doug Dahms. … Berks Catholic coach Rick Keeley is sitting on 272 career wins, and his Saints need three more dubs this season for 275. … Twin Valley coach Brett Myers is at 98 career wins, including previous stops at Middletown and Pottstown. Two more wins for the Raiders, and Myers will hit the 100-W plateau. … When Manheim Central topped Muhlenberg back in Week 6, it was win No. 75 for Dave Hahn — who made it 76 last week when the Barons beat Lebanon. … Two coaches will go for their 25th career wins on Friday: Ephrata’s Kris Miller and Donegal’s Chad Risberg are both at 24 victories. … Program-wise, the last I checked, Manheim Central is at 590 wins and Wilson is at 589 wins, as the Barons and the Bulldogs are closing in on 600 victories.

BONUS NUGGET: Cedar Crest senior QB Jay Huber announced on his social media this week that he has suffered a season-ending injury, bringing his fine Falcons’ career to a close. He got off to a quick start this season with 978 passing yards and nine TD tosses in the first five games — after throwing for 1,259 yards with 13 TD tosses in his breakout season in 2021. But Huber had to shut it down. Jackson Custer has stepped in behind center for Cedar Crest, which comes to Lancaster on Friday to tangle with McCaskey.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

2. Lampeter-Strasburg’s defense has been at or near the top of the L-L League leaderboard the last couple of years, and the Pioneers’ gnarly D will be tested Friday when L-S backs up the buses in Myerstown to take on Elco. The Raiders, of course, feature RB Jake Williams. And he’s coming off a whopper 319-yard, 5-TD performance last week in Elco’s win over Octorara. Williams has 1,249 rushing yards, second-most in the league, and he’s averaging a spiffy 10.4 yards per carry with 14 TD romps. He has come back after missing nine games last year in his sophomore season with an injury quite splendidly. Hey, the Raiders know all about L-S’s razor-sharp defense, which has produced 10 sacks, 56 tackles for losses and 13 takeaways. But they’re not going to junk what they do — hello, Veer — so expect plenty of Williams on Friday. Two Pioneers’ ball-hawker linebackers to watch in this matchup: Harry Jay Wolgemuth (67 tackles, 15 sticks for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 INT, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles) and Jackson Heeter (58 tackles, 10 hits for losses, 4 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble) have been blowing stuff up over the first seven weeks, and they’ll have their eyes peeled on Mr. Williams.

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 LANCASTER-ONLINE SPORTS PASS

3. Jaden Weit is putting together an all-star season from his ‘backer spot for Manheim Central. He’s been lightning-quick off the edge, and he’s spent a good chunk of his Friday night’s in the backfield, chasing and dropping unsuspecting ball-carriers. Check the stats: Weit has 42 tackles and a fumble recovery, plus a team-best 5.5 sacks for the Barons, who have 14.5 sacks in all, plus 18 takeaways during their rip-roaring 7-0 getaway. Weit and his D mates must curtail shifty Conestoga Valley RB Nick Tran on Friday, when the Buckskins visit Manheim for an old-school Section 2 game. Tran is No. 11 in the L-L League in rushing with 708 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per pop with nine TD runs. He’s broken off some huge games in his prep career, and you know he’d love to make a big splash in this clash, when the Bucks bring a 2-game winning streak to town, and they’re very much in the conversation for a D3-5A playoff spot. Barons and Bucks. That’s L-L League football royalty right there. And keep an eye on Weit. He’s been superb for Central.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage