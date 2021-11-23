Tommy Smith regrets never having played football for his grandfather.

“It’s not like I could do anything about it,’’ said Smith, since his first year at Cedar Crest was Norbie Danz’ last.

Before he reached high school, Smith was the Falcons’ longtime water boy and ball boy, hanging around practice every day and soaking in the essence of one of Lebanon County’s and the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s great coaches, who passed away Saturday at age 88.

“The biggest thing I learned,’’ said Smith, who is now Cedar Crest’s veteran basketball coach, “is how to be a leader. I knew, at a very young age, that I wanted to be just like him.’’

Danz was unique- old school but not rigid, demanding but charming.

A gentleman.

“We all like to think we’re Knute Rockne,’’ Danz said in a 1995 interview with LNP, “but I think working with young men and giving them a work ethic is what it’s all about.’’

“I think he was the greatest guy a kid could play for to learn about life,’’ Frank Hetrick, an assistant to Danz during both his stints at Cedar Crest, said Tuesday.

“He was also a great guy to coach under, because you learned so much. He was just special, to the kids, the school, even the coaches’ wives.’’

Danz was a Lancaster Catholic graduate who played football at George Washington University. He spent three years in the Air Force before coming home to a long career as a coach, teacher and guidance counselor.

He coached football for 38 straight years, from 1969-1995, at Lebanon Catholic, Cedar Crest, McCaskey and Cedar Crest again. His teams won 10 league or section championships.

According to his obituary, his career won-loss record was 222-140-8. He is the winningest coach in Lebanon County high school football history, and a member of the Pa. Football Coaches Hall of Fame.

Danz was a throwback in some ways. He did not believe in football 12 months a year, did not believe in three-hour practices or a rigid approach

But when he had athletes, he knew how to turn them loose.

His legendary 1965 Lebanon Catholic team included Mike Smith, who went to on star at Penn State and get pro tryouts with the Eagles and Phillies; quarterback Joe Laws, who played at Pitt; Louis Portas, a 185-pound fullback at Catholic who eventually started on the offensive line at Clemson, and Ray Garganes, who played linebacker for the Chicago Bears until some guy called Dick Butkus returned from an injury in 1971.

Danz used both Smith and Laws in an option-oriented running game that was a bit ahead of its time, but Danz insisted it wasn't about X’s and O’s.

"We just had really, really good players,'' he said in a 2020 interview.

That bunch outscored its opponents 345-54. That’s 34-plus points a game, 56 years ago. The roster, if Danz's memory serves, had only 27 or 28 names on it. Fifteen of them made the All-Tri-County League team.

At McCaskey, he took over a program that had lost 10 straight and 30 of its last 38, and won 64 games and three L-L Section One titles over 10 years.

His last team, at Cedar Crest in 1995, reached the District Three Class AAAA final with a 25-6 upset of longtime Crest nemesis Wilson. The Falcons lost in the final to more Falcons, Lower Dauphin, which got all the way to the state final.

That run earned Danz the Coach of the Year award from his L-L colleagues.

“I think they pitied an old man, really,’’ Danz said on accepting the honor at the league’s annual football banquet.

Later in his acceptance speech, he read from an anonymous poem about a man who builds a bridge over a chasm not for himself, but for others. He told his colleagues that “coaching is the greatest profession in the world.’’

In retirement, Danz settled easily into a life filled with golf, horse racing, grilling steaks for thousands at outings at Fairview Golf Course, and Grandfatherhood.

He started attending Smith’s basketball practices at Cedar Crest, mostly quietly, just hanging out in the bleachers.

He rarely offered advice, but one day, after practice, he called Smith.

“He said, ‘I’ve got something for you about the Horn kid,’’ Smith recalled.

That would be Evan Horn, one of the best athletes in Cedar Crest history.

“Don’t mess him up,’’ Danz said. “Just make sure he knows when the bus leaves.’’