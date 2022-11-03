From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

The playoffs get started tonight, when Berks Catholic welcomes Pine Grove for the Eastern Conference Class 3A title game. The D3 playoffs get cranking in full force on Friday, with seven L-L League teams set to get the postseason party started. Continuing to preview all the Week 11 action here:

1. Upper Dauphin at Hamburg on Friday in an intriguing D3-3A quarterfinal clash. UD, the Mid-Penn Liberty champ, brings a 7-game winning streak to Hamburg, which has sizzled offensively this fall with 404.7 yards a game, fourth-best in the L-L League. Safe to say the Trojans’ defense will be in the spotlight to make plays vs. the high-flying Hawks, who feature dual-threat QB Xander Menapace (1,569 passing yards, 14 TD throws, 539 rushing yards, 12 TD keepers) and RB Pierce Mason (1,036 rushing yards, 19 TD runs). Three UD backfield-crasher names to know: LB Caleb Snyder (78 tackles, 21 for losses, 4 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries), LB Aiden Ritter (62 tackles, 13 for losses, 4 sacks, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles) and DE Chase Grassmyer (36 tackles, 10 for losses, 5 sacks, 1 INT) have helped the Trojans’ defense pile up 25 sacks and 94 sticks for losses, with 20 opportunistic takeaways. By the way, Mason needs 278 rushing yards to set Hamburg’s single-season record, and Menapace needs 21 passing yards to set the Hawks’ single-season mark.

2. If Friday’s Garden Spot at Dover 5A scrap comes down to a late-game kick of some sort, keep an eye on Spartans’ K Nick Gleason, who is having a whale of a fall kicking the ball for GS. Check the numbers: Gleason has boomed a league-leading 12 field goals (on 14 tries) with a long of 40 yards, which he’s done twice, once against Fleetwood and again vs. Central Mountain. Gleason is also a steady 40-for-43 on PAT attempts. Might have been some nervous folks around Sparty Nation when all-state K Walker Martin graduated last spring. But Gleason has stepped in and stepped right up in that department for GS this fall. He’s been ultra reliable.

3. When Camp Hill invades Annville to take on the Dutchmen in Friday’s D3-2A semifinals, expect the Lions to fill the fall air with footballs. Camp Hill has not been shy about going up top; sophomore QB Drew Branstetter has already soared past 2,100 passing yards this season, meaning A-C’s D-backs should be busy on Friday. Four Dutchmen secondary patrolmen to watch include: Cael Harter (77 tackles, 2 for losses, 3 INT, 8 pass breakups), Cameron Connelly (46 tackles, 1 sacks, 1 INT, 5 pass breakups), Alex Long (101 tackles, 5 for losses, 1 INT, 6 pass breakups) and Dominic Cascoitti (7 tackles, 4 pass breakups) must keep tabs on a Camp Hill receiving corps that features five players with 20-plus receptions. Long and LB Darrian Holloway (106 tackles, 5 for losses) both have 100-plus stops for the Dutchmen this fall. A-C’s pass-D has yielded 1,045 yards, second-fewest among Section 5 squads. And the Dutchmen are allowing 271.6 yards a game, third-best in Section 5, with nine picks and 18 takeaways in all. Now they have to tame the Lions’ high-octane passing attack if they want a spot in next week’s 2A title game.

