His full name is Charles Anthony Drain IV. No one refers to Cocalico's lineman that way, although he concedes it sounds a bit regal.

“I always felt it was like a British king or something,” Drain said with a smile. “I never bought into that.”

Everyone wearing a blue-and-white jersey and that helmet with the Eagles' logo calls him Chuckie. Just like Drain’s father. That sounds more like a football name. Chuckie Drain is someone who makes punishing blocks and tackles.

Drain is part of a small, close-knit core of seniors who are leading Cocalico into Lancaster-Lebanon League’s new-look Section Four. The Eagles will trade punches with Lampeter-Strasburg, Wyomissing, Berks Catholic and others.

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Four • PIAA: Class 5A • Head coach: Bryan Strohl (third season, 10-9) • Base offense: Flexbone • Base defense: 4-3 • 2021 results: 6-5 (4-1 L-L) • Key players returning: RB-LB Tyler Angstadt, WR-LB Dane Bollinger, WR-DB Ethan Brown, TE-DE Logan Brubaker, OT-DT Chuckie Drain, RB-DB Brayden Eppinette, OG-DT Hunter Frable, RB-DB Jacob Kohl, LB Carter Getz, OG-DT Adam Laudenslager, RB-DB Aaryn Longenecker, QB-DB Josh Myer, QB-DB Bryce Nash, P-K Cole Roos, RB-LB Sam Steffy, C-DT Chase Tucker, RB-DE Owen Weaver.

Where Cocalico fits into this new landscape is yet to be discovered.

The Eagles will rely on Drain, fellow senior lineman Chase Tucker and two-way standout Tyler Angstadt for leadership. It’ll be a challenging few months. In addition to the section heavyweights, Cocalico has Manheim Central, Warwick and Solanco on the schedule.

Cocalico lost some top-notch players, notably All-State selections Ryan Brubaker, Anthony Bourassa and Jared Stauffer.

“I think we’ll get out what we put in,” Drain said. “That’s going to be determined throughout the season. In practices. In film. What we’ve done so far this summer, so far in training camp, I think we have a really good shot at fulfilling our potential. We have a lot of young guys. It’s going to be a ride.”

About the offense

The triple option will be driven by quarterback Josh Myer, a 6-1, 170-pound sophomore who will replace Blayke Taddei under center.

The seniors expressed confidence in Myer, who must lead an offense that’s missing one of the L-L League's premier rushers, Anthony Bourassa.

“He’s young and he’s wide-eyed and ready to learn,” Tucker said. “He doesn’t seem intimidated by the concept of being a starting quarterback. All of last year he’d take any rep he got, work his hardest and listen to coaches as soon as the play was over. What he could do better. What went wrong and what went right.”

A group of fullbacks will shoulder the load once given to Bourassa, who rushed for a league-leading 1,962 yards and 23 touchdowns. He averaged 8 yards per carry. Aaryn Longenecker will fill the wing spot once occupied by Steven Flinton.

Cocalico’s Veer is its trademark. It’s a constant that continues no matter who is playing or who is coaching.

“That’s our base,” third-year coach Bryan Strohl said. “You’re always tweaking it from one year to the next. You find what our kids are good at this year versus last year. You try to install some wrinkles that try to make best use of the talent we have.”

About the defense

Angstadt and Carter Getz are seniors who started at linebacker. Drain will be an important part of the line along with Adam Laudenslager, who is coming back from injury.

Cocalico has seven returning starters on defense and will be tough up the middle. They’ll be tested by a wide-ranging group of offenses within the section.

“Going into this year, being lucky enough to have your fourth season of varsity, you go through a lot of different teams and a lot of different team dynamics,” Tucker said. “This year our cohesion is through the roof.”

Intangibles

There’s nothing quite like Friday nights in Denver. These seniors attended games when they were little and one day imagined themselves on the field as the centerpieces of the next great Cocalico team.

Their time has arrived.

“We’ll bring out a thousand people,” Angstadt said. “It’s crazy. Having the whole town behind us is awesome. We’d come to every game and walk around. It’s all we grew up on. We’d always get high fives from the players walking out. Now it’s us.”

Final word

Cocalico has one of the toughest schedules around. It also has a tradition of success that the Eagles don’t expect to change.

The triple option isn’t the only constant. So is winning. The Eagles shared the Section Two title with Manheim Central and Warwick last season. That was great. It wasn’t enough.

“We obviously want more,” Angstadt said. “We won districts our freshman year. We’re always looking to go back there. That’s the best feeling in the world.”