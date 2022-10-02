From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

No sooner than the Week 6 games were put to bed on Saturday, the Week 7 games are suddenly on the clock. And there are some mighty intriguing matchups to circle. Getting the Week 7 preview notables started here:

1. CIRCLE IT PART I: Hempfield (3-0, 5-1) at Wilson (2-0, 5-1) on Friday with sole possession of first place in Section 1 on the line. The Black Knights knocked Penn Manor out of the 3-way tie in the loss column for first with a 34-7 victory over the Comets in Week 6. Now Hempfield faces a bus trip to West Lawn to tangle with the Bulldogs, who have won five games in a row since a Week 1 setback vs. Roman Catholic. Wilson took care of rival Governor Mifflin 32-14 in the Gurski-Linn trophy game on Saturday, and the Bulldogs eked out a 21-17 win in Landisville last year on the way to securing their second straight Section 1 championship — and 29th L-L crown overall. That’s a record. Not an easy clip for Hempfield; the Knights held off rival Manheim Township in a trophy game two weeks ago before beating Penn Manor in another rivalry trophy game this past Friday. Up next is a trip to Wilson. And in Week 8, Hempfield has its last nonleague game, when undefeated Exeter comes to Landisville. Now that’s a grind. … Two players to watch: Hempfield DT Deyvid Palepale returned a fumble 23 yards for a TD, and Knights’ LB Aidan Shorter had eight tackles and a sack in the win over Penn Manor. They’ll have to help Hempfield keep Wilson’s Cam Jones under wraps. He had two TD runs and yet another punt return for a score vs. Mifflin, and he’s a having a special senior season for the Bulldogs.

2. CIRCLE IT PART II: Elizabethtown (2-0, 6-0) at Solanco (2-0, 6-0) in a Section 3 battle of unbeatens on Friday in Quarryville. The Bears and the Golden Mules share the section lead in the loss column with Garden Spot; the Spartans (3-0, 5-1) host Twin Valley on Friday, and need a win to remain on the 1-line. As for E-town and Solanco, those teams are complete polar opposites when it comes to offensive schemes. The Bears have been incredibly balanced, with 1,200-plus rushing yards and 1,600-plus passing yards, and E-town is averaging 486 yards a game, tops in the league. No big secret in Solanco’s camp; the Mules prefer the ground game, and they’ve ridden their triple-option attack to 1,700-plus rushing yards, fourth-best in the league. Safe to say both defenses will be tested Friday. There will likely be plenty of bending by both sides. Whoever doesn’t break, should win and go to 7-0. … Player to watch: Solanco must mark E-town WR Braden Cummings, who leads the league in receiving yards (880), TD receptions (11) and yards per catch (29.3). The Mules feature a pair of wily vet DB patrolmen in Josiah Forren and Elijah Cunningham, so this is shaping up to be quite the matchup.

3. CIRCLE IT PART III: Lampeter-Strasburg (3-0, 5-1) at Berks Catholic (2-1, 2-4) on Friday in a Section 4 throw-down, and this is a rematch of relatively recent vintage; L-S KO’d BC 35-21 in the D3-4A championship game in 2019 — also on the Saints’ home turf. That capped a run of four playoff wins in a row for the Pioneers, who beat Elco, 1-seed York Suburban, Bishop McDevitt and BC — the final three of those on the road to capture D3 gold. Both teams are feeling it; L-S has won five in a row since a Week 1 setback vs. undefeated Solanco, and BC has won two in a row after a 0-4 start. L-S won two of those games via shutout; BC is coming off a shutout win of its own, 45-0 over Conrad Weiser. One common opponent here; L-S (35-0) and BC (21-9) both beat Donegal in Section 4 action. Fun fact: This year’s seniors were freshmen on the 2019 teams when the Pioneers and the Saints last met. Thumbing through that box-score, I could only find one current player who registered any stats from that D3-4A title game: BC OL-DL standout Jacob Collazo got in that game, and registered a pair of tackles. Collazo and the Saints will try and knock L-S off its co-lead perch in the section race, along with Wyomissing; the rampaging Spartans (3-0, 6-0) will welcome Cocalico for another intriguing game on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., as Wyo goes for its 32nd regular-season win in a row. … Player to watch: BC RB JayJay Jordan is on fire; he has four 100-yard rushing games in a row, after he bolted for 177 yards with a pair of TD runs vs. Weiser this past week.

And this: The Week 7 nonleague games on Friday include Daniel Boone making a visit to Millersville to take on Penn Manor, and Warwick will gas up the bus and head to Montgomery County to take on Souderton in a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

