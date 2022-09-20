From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Week 5 on tap, with plenty of intriguing head-to-head section matchups on the slate. Breaking down some of those clashes here:

1. Luke Shaffer is off to a freakishly great start for Northern Lebanon. The Vikings’ ball-hawker du jour LB has piled up — wait for it — 70.5 tackles, with eight sticks for losses, plus a forced fumble in NL’s first four games. Yes, 70.5 tackles. Shaffer and the Vikes will put their 2-game winning streak on the line Friday with a trip into the big city to take on 4-0 Lancaster Catholic, as the rampaging Crusaders will look to remain unscathed and stay atop the Section 5 leaderboard. First and foremost, Catholic has to block Shaffer and not let him roam freely and wrap and tackle at will all night. The Crusaders’ D has been pretty good, too; Catholic is yielding just 224 yards a game, and has given up just 315 rushing yards. Both of those marks are second-best among Section 5 teams. Eddie Dresch, back from an early season injury, flexed his muscles from his D-end spot in the Crusaders’ 26-6 win over Columbia last week with three stops for losses and two sacks, and DT Eric Salapeh had two sacks against the Crimson Tide. So Catholic can bum-rush a backfield. They’ll have to keep NL QB Grady Stichler scrambling. He’s been solid up top; in the Vikes’ last two games — both victories, over York Tech and Pequea Valley — Stichler is 23-for-37 (62 percent) for 433 yards with three TD tosses plus a pair of TD keepers. His favorite target, Moises Gonzalez, has 11 catches for 302 yards with three TD grabs over the same clip, so Catholic must be ready for the Vikes’ aerial brigade. Northern Lebanon at Lancaster Catholic in a battle of a couple of surging teams with first place on the line. Circle it.

2. There’s at least one whopper game in Section 4 every week, including this gem coming up on Friday: Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg, in an old-school throw-down between the former Section 2 rivals and longtime D3 heavyweights. The Eagles’ top priority is slowing down the Pioneers’ rushing attack, which has pounded out 900-plus yards, sparked by Carson Coleman (473 yards, 6 TD) and Jonathan Mellinger (168 yards, 2 TD). Two Cocalico ‘backers to watch: Dane Bollinger (35 tackles, 6 for losses, 1 forced fumbled) and vet Tyler Angstadt (44 tackles, 6 for losses, 1 fumble recovery) have done plenty of swarming to date, and the Eagles’ D — coming off a game in which they held Octorara to 126 total yards with two takeaways — is yielding 281 yards a game, second-best among Section 4 squads. Conversely, L-S is averaging 383 yards a game — newbie QB Trent Wagner has slid in quite nicely behind center to steer the ship — and is riding a 3-game winning streak. The Pioneers have outscored their opponents (gulp) 124-7 over that ridiculously hot clip, with two shutout wins. Remember when L-S lost to Solanco in the Milk Jug game back in Week 1? That seems like eons ago. The Pioneers are back doing Pioneers’ things, as L-S looks to continue its assault on a fourth trip in a row to the D3-4A finale.

3. Hempfield put on a defensive clinic in last week’s 42-7 win over McCaskey. Dashaun Moore had a pick. Brian Williams and Brody Gebhard recovered fumbles for touchdowns. DT Connor Wildin had six tackles and a sack. DE Sylas Cox had seven tackles and a sack. And the Black Knights got their mo back after a Week 3 loss to Central York. And just in the nick of time, with Hempfield facing a trip to red-hot Manheim Township on Friday in the Joseph F. Kurjiaka trophy game. The Blue Streaks are riding a nifty 3-game winning streak, and shoulda/coulda beat Cumberland Valley in Week 1 on a rainy/lightning-filled night over in Mechanicsburg. Hempfield’s D — giving up 258 yards a game — must tangle with Township’s air-it-out attack, piloted by QB Hayden Johnson, who has winged it around the lot for 1,012 passing yards in four games. Never any love lost when Hempfield and Township get together. This one has the makings of a real slugfest.

