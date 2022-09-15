From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

The Week 4 games are coming into focus, as the L-L and Berks teams are about to become one, big happy family. Seems like we’ve been waiting forever for this, and it’s finally happening. More Week 4 preview notables here:

1. Hang a star next to Exeter at Governor Mifflin on Friday. Yeah, the Mustangs are 1-2, and aren’t the same crew as last fall — so long, Nick Singleton, who is making quite the splash at Penn State, eh? — when Mifflin roared to a 10-0 start, stuffed the stat sheet, put up crooked numbers on scoreboards across the region, and was ranked No. 1 in the state when the Mustangs met up the the Eagles in the D3-5A championship game. Exeter had other plans, stunning Mifflin 31-28 for district gold. The rematch is Friday in Shillington. Mifflin is certainly feeling better about things after a 17-14 escape-job win over Boyertown last week, when Jackson Schools booted the game-winning 33-yard FG in the waning seconds. Brayden Reis (227 rushing yards, 8.3 avg., 1 TD) has gobbled up some yards on the ground, but the Mustangs are averaging just 248.7 yards a game, with 527 rushing yards through three games. Not numbers you’re used to seeing with Mifflin, but remember: This is a new-look crew. The Mustangs’ Veer O must navigate through Exeter’s gnarly D, which has put up a stone wall thus far. The Eagles have pitched a pair of shutouts — 35-0 over Daniel Boone in Week 1 and 35-0 over West York last week — and they’ve amassed 10 sacks, 22 QB hurries and 29 tackles for losses, plus six takeaways. The linchpins: LB Lucas Palange (22 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble), LB Jon Martin (17 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble), DT Anthony Caccese (10 tackles, 7 for losses, 1.5 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 1 pass breakup; he’s a Delaware commit, by the way), DT Kyle Lash (10 tackles, 4 for losses, 1 sack, 3 QB hurries, 1 fumble recovery) and LB Jovan Hollis (7 tackles, 2 INT, 1 blocked punt). Exeter is allowing just 176 yards a game, No. 2 in the league behind Wyomissing (133). The Eagles will try and make it two wins in a row against the Mustangs on Friday — while angling for a quick start in the Section 2 race. … And this: Colleague Mike Drago reports that Exeter’s Joey Schlaffer is closing in fast on a couple of Eagles’ receiving records. Schlaffer needs three catches to snap the program mark of 95 career receptions, and he needs 112 receiving yards to break the program mark of 1,950 career receiving yards. If Mifflin can’t mark Mr. Schlaffer on the flanks, he could conceivably set those new marks Friday. FYI: Schlaffer already holds the program record with 24 career TD receptions — and counting. He has four TD snags this season.

2. Can anyone slow down Hamburg? The Hawks have been superb during their 3-0 getaway, with 177 points (most in the L-L League), 59.0 points per game (third-best in the state), 811 rushing yards and 411.7 yards per game (fourth-best in the league). Pierce Mason has been a TD-making machine for Hamburg; he scored four times last week vs. Eastern York, while rushing for 292 yards. He’s up to 495 rushing yards with nine TD runs, and he’s returned a punt and a kickoff for scores to boot. Annville-Cleona, come on down. You’re the next squad in line to try and tame the Hawks’ crazy-hot offense. The Dutchmen’s D has been pretty steady; A-C is giving up 245 yards a game, with five sacks, 14 QB hurries and five takeaways. Nothing overly flashy, but certainly solid enough for a 2-1 start. And don’t forget, the Dutchmen had a 19-7 halftime lead against Elco in Week 2, but couldn’t hold on. The D ringleaders for A-C: LB Darrian Holloway (33 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 QB hurry, 1 fumble recovery), LB Dominick Funk (27 tackles, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble) and jack-of-all-trades hit-man Alex Long (26 tackles, 1 for a loss, 3 pass breakups) must contain Mason, and keep QB Xander Menapace uncomfortable in the pocket in this intriguing Section 5 opener.

3. In Lancaster County, it doesn’t get much more old-school than Lancaster Catholic at Columbia. Those longtime foes will renew their rivalry up on the hill on Friday in another Section 5 lid-lifter, and the Crusaders will come to town at 3-0 and in a great groove to open their campaign. Catholic made quick work of Octorara last week — 41-7 was the final, and QB Will Cranford was a cool 7-for-7 for 203 yards with three TD tosses, plus a TD keeper — and will get a Crimson Tide squad coming off its first loss, a 21-12 setback vs. Elco. The Raiders were in pretty good control of that game, but Columbia made a spirited second-half comeback to make it interesting down the stretch. The crux here: Catholic’s D has to put a cap on Columbia’s passing attack, which has been pretty good here so far. Daezjon Giles has thrown for 640 yards with seven TD tosses against just one pick, and three of his wideouts — Dominic Diaz-Ellis (8-265, 3 TD), Demari Simms (6-150, 1 TD) and Jayden Boone (6-143, 1 TD) — are averaging more than 24 yards per catch. In fact, Giles is averaging a nifty 24.6 yards per completion. He should also have WR Artie Poindexter (injury) back on the flanks this week vs. Catholic; he missed the Elco game. The Crusaders’ D has to get some pressure on Giles. Four names to know: DE Hudson Hess (5 sacks in the last two games), LB Zach Dresch (11 tackles, 1 for a loss vs. Octorara), DB Colton Hegener (9 tackles vs. Octorara) and D-tackle Ah’mir Williams-Anderson (8 tackles vs. Octorara) have to help slow down Columbia’s O, which is cranking out 300.7 yards a game.

