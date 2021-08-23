There are eight trophy games on tap for the L-L League football season — after three of those clashes were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fingers crossed that all eight trophy games get played this time around, with the Week 1 showdowns all teed up and ready to go on Friday.

Here are the eight L-L League football trophy games set for this season …

George Male Trophy — Ephrata and Warwick will clash for the 91st time on Sept. 10 in Week 3 at Ephrata War Memorial Field, and the Warriors own a 46-38-6 lead in the series, dating back to 1929. The Mountaineers and the Warriors — who have won 14 games in a row in the set — did not play last year.

Lampeter Bowl — It’s East Lampeter (Conestoga Valley) vs. West Lampeter (Lampeter-Strasburg), and the Buckskins vs. Pioneers clash was canceled last year. So was their scrimmage; when the regular-season game was bagged because of the coronavirus, the league had CV and L-S square off in a scrimmage instead. But the Bucks were battling COVID, so that game was also canned. L-S will visit CV in Week 3 on Sept. 10 this season, and the Pioneers hold an 8-2 edge over the Bucks in the trophy series. Sadly, it looks like this rivalry will go by the wayside next year, when the 13 Berks County League teams join the L-L League to form a 37-team conference. L-S and CV are not scheduled to play in the regular season, but they are slated to scrimmage in August in 2022.

Cedar Bowl — The 48th showdown between neighboring Lebanon and Cedar Crest is set for Friday, with the Falcons hosting the Cedars in their annual backyard scrap. Cedar Crest leads the series 32-15-1. These two did not play last year. The first game was wiped out because of the truncated schedule; the makeup date, in early November, was also bagged when Lebanon was dealing with COVID. The Cedars and the Falcons are set to knock heads on Friday, as this popular rivalry game resumes.

Milk Jug — Always a good time when bordering districts L-S and Solanco get together. This game ended up being the season-opener for both teams last year, and L-S won in Quarryville by a 47-15 count to get its D3-championship season started. The Pioneers now lead the series 8-3, and they’ll play for the Milk Jug again in Week 4 on Sept. 17 when Solanco heads to Lampeter.

Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy — Never any love lost when Manheim Township and Hempfield get together in any sport, really. Especially football. The Blue Streaks beat the Black Knights 49-7 last season to take a stronghold 7-0 lead in this trophy-game series, and the longtime rivals meet in Week 8 on Oct. 15 in Neffsville for the rematch.

Brave Bowl — Neighboring districts Octorara and Pequea Valley — who share the Braves moniker — have had this rivalry going since before Octorara joined the L-L League. Octorara holds an 8-3 lead in the trophy series, including last year’s 49-27 victory. PV heads to Atglen in Week 8 on Oct. 15 for the next installment. FYI: That will be PV’s seventh game, actually; the Braves’ season-opener this Friday vs. Biglerville was PPD until Nov. 5.

Gurski-Linn Trophy — It is the granddaddy of Berks County rivalries: Wilson vs. Governor Mifflin, and the Mustangs cut into the Bulldogs’ lead in the trophy series with a 48-7 victory last fall. Mifflin went on to be crowned D3-5A champ when Warwick had to forfeit, and the Mustangs went to the state semifinals. Wilson has a 7-2 trophy lead, and when the Bulldogs visit Mifflin in Week 2 on Sept. 3, it will be the 63rd time overall that Wilson and Mifflin do battle on the gridiron. Absolutely, positively circle this game.

Battle of 462 Trophy — Penn Manor and Hempfield share a border — the blacktop of Route 462 — and this trophy game debuted last fall, when the Knights picked up a 40-7 dub over the Comets. This year they’re set to square off in the regular-season finale, Week 10 on Oct. 29 in Millersville.

