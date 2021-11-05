Warwick’s Christian Royer was balancing his time Friday night between running for big gains on offense and making big plays from his linebacker position on defense.

Even afterward, the balancing act continued, with an armful of game balls rewarding his efforts in the Warriors’ last couple of games.

It’s no wonder. After all, the senior running back had rushed for 579 yards and nine touchdowns in Warwick’s previous four games entering Friday’s action.

That trend continued in a battle of Warriors, as Royer rushed for 132 yards and four scores, while junior Colin Winters chipped in with 114 yards and a TD, leading the eighth-seeded Warriors to a 44-14 victory over No. 9 Gettysburg in a District Three Class 5A first-round game at Lititz’s Joseph Grosh Field.

“I’ve learned some different things to perfect my craft,” Royer said, “and I’ve just gotten better throughout the season.”

Now Warwick (7-4) finds itself preparing for at least one more game in its season, earning a matchup at top-seeded Governor Mifflin (8-0) in next week’s district 5A quarterfinals.

“It feels good,” Royer said. “We worked for this all offseason and it’s all for this. We’re really happy to go on to the next round.”

Warwick scored on its first three possessions and led the entire way. But Gettysburg (7-4) had its sights on a comeback in the third quarter, going no-huddle, cutting its deficit to 27-14 and looking to draw even closer following a blocked field goal.

But Royer sacked Warriors' QB Brady Heiser to force a three-and-out, and Warwick outscored Gettysburg 17-0 over the game’s final 10-plus minutes. Two late interceptions by senior safety Blake Minnich, playing with a cast on his hand, helped to put it in the books.

“I thought the defense did a really good job making some big plays,” Warwick coach Bob Locker said. “Blake’s two picks were big. I don’t think Gettysburg was used to seeing that much blitzing in a game. I thought it caused them some confusion.”

A balanced attack spurred Warwick early on, capitalizing on Royer’s legs and junior QB Jack Reed’s right arm to go up 14-0 on TD runs of 6 and 23 yards by Royer.

After Gettysburg got on the scoreboard on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Heiser to Tanner Newman, a 12-yard scoring strike from Reed (14-of-21, 194 yards) to Ryan Fink in the right corner of the end zone put Warwick up 20-7 at the half.

Winters then showed off his speed in the third quarter, getting around right end for a 19-yard TD to put Warwick up 27-7.

Gettysburg wasn’t done, however. Led by senior running back Landon McGee, who had 862 rushing yards in the last five games, the Warriors quickly answered, needing just 58 seconds to go 65 yards, with Heiser’s 6-yard TD pass to Newman bringing Gettysburg to 27-14 with 3:43 left in the third.

For the game, McGee ran for 164 yards.

But Warwick’s defense made a big stop on Gettysburg’s next series, and then Royer came back with TD runs of 6 and 3 yards, and Gage Meckley added a 33-yard field goal to put it away.

Warwick and Governor Mifflin were scheduled to play in last year’s 5A championship game, but Warwick was forced to forfeit due to coronavirus issues.

“It’s like I told the kids, the elephant in the room is (the Mustangs) are ranked No. 1 in the state in 5A, obviously a tremendous football team,” Locker said. “So I told the kids, ‘Enjoy tonight, and tomorrow we’ll start our work and we’ll look at them and try to figure out what gives us the best opportunity for success’."