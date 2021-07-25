You can take the kid out of Manheim, but you can’t take Manheim out of the kid.

Matt Nagy is all grown up now, and doing quite well in his adult life as the fourth-year head coach of the Chicago Bears in the NFL. Now the former Barons standout quarterback and local hero is giving back to his hometown.

Nagy has established the Nagy Family Be You Scholarship, awarded annually to one female and one male senior student-athlete at Manheim Central.

Nagy steered the Barons to great success on the gridiron in his prep days before playing in college for the University of Delaware and in the Arena Football League before landing coaching jobs in the NFL, including his current post in Chicago.

Nagy wore jersey No. 11 for Manheim Central, and that number factored into the scholarship: This year’s honorees — recent Manheim Central grads Camdyn Lehman and Kade Kegarise — received $11,000 apiece toward their college education from the Nagy family.

Lehman is off to to Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, to play field hockey; Kegarise, who played football for the Barons, is heading to Penn State. Nagy said he and his family were impressed with Lehman's list of extracurricular activities, and that Kegarise got their attention for running his own lawn care business throughout high school.

This is the second year of the Nagy scholarship; in 2020, Luke Weaver was the male recipient, and Maddy Barbush and Alexis Hosler shared the female award.

“It’s been a lot of fun for us to do this,” Nagy said this week from Chicago, where his team gathered for the start of training camp on Saturday.

“It’s been a joy to get to interview the kids and get to know them,” he said. “It’s really awesome. The toughest part is picking just one (male and one female). They’re all great kids with great stories.”

Nagy, his wife Stacey — another former Manheim Central student-athlete in her high school days — and their four boys, Brayden, Jaxon, Tate and Jett, interview the finalists before choosing the scholarship recipients. The runners-up receive a $1,500 scholarship, making the total annual amount $25,000 in scholarship money.

“What Stacey and I wanted to do — and we had been discussing this for a few years — was give back locally, with both of us being from Manheim,” Nagy said. “We talked about different ways to give back to the community, and scholarships are something that can really help kids.”

Nagy entrusted his prep coach, former Manheim Central football skipper Mike Williams, to help out with finalizing the candidates in conjunction with the annual Manheim Touchdown Club scholarship winners. Teachers and coaches also helped with nominating deserving student-athletes.

This year’s finalists had video-conference interviews with Nagy and his family, including his sons, who were there to ask and answer questions.

“This is not just an athletic award,” Nagy said. “It’s also about what they do off the field and in school and in the community.”

So where did the “Be You” part of the scholarship’s name come from? That’s where Nagy’s oldest son, Brayden, comes in.

The day before Nagy had head coaching interviews with the Bears and with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs — for whom Nagy was calling plays under coach Andy Reid — lost in the playoffs to the Tennessee Titans.

“On my way home, Brayden calls me and he asked if that (loss) was going to affect the interviews,” Nagy said. “I told him that I’d be fine, and he said that whatever I do, when I’m in the interviews, just be yourself. Be you, and you’ll get it. I used that during those interviews. I was myself and I really believed in that. I thought it was great advice from my son, who was 13 then: Don’t try to be someone different.”

Nagy has the words “be you” in bold, capital letters printed on his play sheet on the sideline during games, reminding him yet again of Brayden’s advice. Now the scholarship bearing his name includes the same words.

“In my profession, I’ve come across so many people that have changed because of championships or money or even fame,” Nagy said. “I think you need to stay extremely humble and remember your roots and just be yourself. That’s the beauty of life. That’s what we’re trying to emphasize to these kids: Be yourself. Do it your way. And stick to it.”

