Season Statistics

Andy Berdy: Last week, 9-3; overall, 68-36, Dave Cody: Last week, 10-2; overall, 72-32

Mike Gross: Last week, 11-1; overall, 80-24, Tyler Huber: Last week, 11-1; overall, 79-25

Chris Knight: Last week, 11-1; overall, 79-25, Jeff Reinhart: Last week, 10-2; overall, 80-24

Laura Thompson: Last week, 11-1; overall, 78-26, John Walk: Last week, 11-1; overall, 75-29

Burt Wilson: Last week, 11-1; overall, 80-24