READ MORE L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Wrapping up Week 8 preview notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 15
Rivalry games highlight Friday's slate: In-depth previews of L-L League football Week 8 action
Anthony Ivey leaving indelible mark on Manheim Township's football program before heading off to Penn State
11 L-L League football teams currently inside bubble to earn District 3 playoff bids
L-L League QB Club honors top performers from Week 7 games
A pair of rivalry games highlight Week 8 slate: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 11
Top rushers, passers, receivers from L-L League football Week 7 games
Here's what we learned about all 24 L-L League football teams in Week 7 games

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags