EMIGSVILLE — Facing the No. 3 team in the state and top-ranked in the District Three football power ratings was going to be a difficult task for Reading High.

And Central York lived up to its billing, powering to a 44-0 halftime lead and coasting to a 44-8 win Friday night.

“Going into this week, we were down seven starters,” said Red Knights coach Troy Godinet. “We were not going to be a team that was going to come in here and tuck our tails. We’re going to come in here and compete.”

Central York (9-1) used explosive plays on offense and a stingy defense in the first half. The Panthers got TD runs of 16, 7 and 39 yards from Juelz Goff, who finished with 74 yards on just six carries, a 30-yarder by Ajani Walker and touchdown passes of 53 and 59 yards from Nasir Still.

Reading (3-6), meanwhile, didn’t get a first down until the five-minute mark of the second quarter.

Positive signs

While the outcome was already decided, the Red Knights were able to show some signs of life in the second half, though against mostly reserves for Central and with little time of possession due to a running clock. They nearly doubled their first downs from the first half, with five, posted 122 of their 178 total yards and got their lone score.

Quarterback Amier Burdine was just 2-for-9 passing in the first half and was targeted by the Central defense, which held him to minus yards rushing until a couple of 17-yard runs late in the first half. But he completed six of his eight passes in the second half for 132 yards.

On the board

Reading got its lone touchdown with 25.7 seconds to play. Burdine and Ruben Rodriguez Jr. teamed up on a 59-yard pass play on third-and-29, and again on the next play for a 19-yard score. Burdine ran in for two.

Burdine finished 8-for-17 for 156 yards; all but one pass, for no gain, went to Rodriguez.

Quotable

“You have to take every positive that you can get to build,” said Godinet. “The fact that the kids came out and played hard ... is a positive thing. It shows our kids you can do it. You can come out and be you and be successful.”

Up next

Reading closes out its schedule next Friday at home against Hempfield.