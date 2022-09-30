LEBANON — Cedar Crest sophomore quarterback Jackson Custer threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another as the Falcons snapped a three-game losing streak Friday night, defeating Reading 39-0 to pick up their first Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One victory of the year.

Already up 7-0, the Falcons (1-2 L-L, 3-3 overall) extended their lead in the first quarter with a pair of touchdowns separated by just 90 seconds. Custer hit tight end Aiden Schomp for a 39-yard touchdown to cap a short, three-play, 50-yard drive.

Three plays later, Owen Chernich intercepted Reading QB Amier Burdine and ran the ball back 34 yards to the Reading 15. On the next play, Custer scrambled 15 yards for the touchdown and a 21-0 Falcons lead with 2:19 left in the opening quarter.

Custer added his third touchdown pass of the game as time expired in the first half. Facing fourth-and-goal from the Reading 2, Custer scrambled to keep the play. Chernich shook a defender and pulled in the pass — giving the Falcons a 28-0 lead.

Cedar Crest junior Alex Abreu had a game-high 116 yards on 11 carries — including a 28-yard run in the third quarter that gave Cedar Crest a 35-0 lead.

Turning point

After going three-and-out on their opening possession, Cedar Crest started their second drive at the Reading 38 after Jack Waranavage return a punt 17 yards. On the next play, Custer hit a wide-open Schomp over the middle for the touchdown 7-0 lead with 6:15 left in the first quarter.

Key statistic

Reading’s Burdine entered the week with a section-leading 447 rushing yards. The Falcons’ defense contained Burdine — limiting him to just 12 yards on six carries — and held the Red Knights (0-3, 2-4) to just 93 yards of total offense.

Up next

Both teams continue Section One play as Cedar Crest hosts Manheim Township, while Reading hosts McCaskey.