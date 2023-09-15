Senior fullback Fernando Marquez ran for three touchdowns to lead the Cedar Crest football team to a 42-13 victory over Penn Manor on Friday night in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One opener for both teams.

Marquez scored on runs of 5, 9, and 10 yards as the Falcons established the ground game and took advantage of a series of Penn Manor miscues to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Cedar Crest (1-0 L-L, 4-0 overall) received the opening kickoff and promptly marched 65 yards in 12 plays, capped by Marquez’s first touchdown, to take the lead.

Penn Manor (0-1, 0-4), which had been shut out in its previous three contests, earned a pair of first downs on its first possession before a fumble ended the drive.

The Falcons took advantage on the very next play, getting a 29-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jackson Custer (4-for-6 passing, 61 yards) to wideout Leo Tirado (3 catches, 55 yards).

Marquez (17 carries, 113 yards) scored his second touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, skirting in from 9 yards out. His final carry was a 10-yard touchdown run midway through the quarter that gave Cedar Crest a 28-0 lead.

A 17-yard, scoop-and-score fumble return by Malachi Victor gave the Falcons a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Key statistic

Penn Manor had four turnovers, all in the first half. But the Comets played a much cleaner game out of the break.

Adrian Smith had a nifty 62-yard run in the third quarter to get his team into scoring position, and backup quarterback Collin Robinson — filling in for injured starter Joel Boas — sneaked into the end zone from a yard out to put the Comets on the board.

Robinson completed a 44-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Torres in the fourth quarter.

Cedar Crest backup quarterback Owen Chernich threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Cristhian Viveros to round out the scoring.

Up next

The Section One slate continues for both teams next Friday night as Cedar Crest hosts Wilson and Penn Manor visits Reading.