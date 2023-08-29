Continuing to set up the Week 2 games, which include four Thursday clashes …

1. Cedar Crest will load up the bus and head to venerable Landis Field in Harrisburg to take on fellow unbeaten CD East on Thursday. The Falcons came up large in Cedar Crest’s tidy 24-0 victory against Northeast Philadelphia, as the Vikings managed just six passing yards, 131 total yards and six first downs against the Falcons’ finicky D. That group will be tested Thursday; CD East put up 390 yards — including 223 stripes on the ground — in the Panthers’ 55-6 romp over Reading. Two CD East backs to keep an eye on: Jared Porter had 10 takes for 100 yards with a TD run and a TD catch, and Nayquan Prather had 96 yards on nine carries with three TD runs in Week 1 for the Panthers. Sounds like the Falcons must be in run-stuffer mode from the first whistle on Thursday. All eyes on Cedar Crest ‘backers Caleb Dorshimer (9 tackles vs. Northeast), Richie Hernandez (5 tackles, 1 for a loss, 1 fumble recovery) and Dom Roth (5 tackles, 1 for a loss) to ball-hawk and try and keep Porter and Prather under wraps.

2. Annville-Cleona will also be teeing it up Thursday, when the Dutchmen make a beeline to Myerstown to take on Elco in a clash of 1-0 clubs. A pair of Veer teams squaring off here, so this one has slobber-knocker written all over it. Each team will feature a back coming off a 200-yard rushing performance in Week 1: A-C’s Bryce Keller had 208 yards and a TD fun in the Dutchmen’s 52-18 triumph over Hanover; Elco’s Jake Williams juked and jived his way to 234 yards — on eight carries, averaging 29.3 yards per touch — with four TD jaunts, plus a 90-yard kick return for another score in the Warriors’ 42-18 win over West York. Safe to say A-C must contain the slippery Williams, who had long TD bolts the first three times he touched the ball vs. WY. Dutchmen D stalwarts include LB Darrian Holloway (11 tackles, 1 forced fumble vs. Hanover), LB Hudson Sellers (10 tackles, 1 for a loss) and DE Tim Montijo (5 tackles, 2 for losses). That trio will try and bottle up Williams. And if Elco goes sneak attack and throws the ball, A-C D-backs Cael Harter and Aidan Blauch both had interceptions in Week 1. Should be a fun night in Myerstown. Pack some Lebanon bologna — and don’t miss this grudge match.

3. A much-needed 1-0 start for Octorara — and rookie skipper Ed Smith — which outlasted Muhlenberg 15-7 in OT for a quick getaway. The Braves are prepping for Saturday’s rivalry game against Pequea Valley in the Braves Bowl. That’s an 11 a.m. kick in Atglen, don’t forget. Octorara’s task: Slowing down PV’s Wing-T look, which put up a good fight in a 14-7 setback against Biglerville in Week 1. Octorara held Muhlenberg to 202 total yards, while registering five sticks for losses and four pass breakups vs. the Muhls. The D heroes: DB Colton Focht (7 tackles), LB Braedon Wood (5 tackles, 2 for losses, 1 fumble recovery) and freshman ‘backer Collin Wood (5 tackles, 3 pass breakups). Braedon Wood’s fumble recovery in OT clinched it for Octorara. Braves vs. Braves on Saturday morning — brunch, anyone? — and Octorara is angling for a 2-0 start.

