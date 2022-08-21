Cedar Crest very quietly tied for second in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League last year.

“I don’t think people even realize that,” head coach Rob Wildasin told an interviewer at L-L League football media day on Aug. 5. “I can see, right now, you’re kind of rattling that around in your head.”

The Falcons have been the smallest school in Section One, and that will continue in the wake of this year’s combo with the Berks League teams. In fact, by enrollment, Crest will be the smaller school in nine of its 10 games.

“If you're an army of 200, and you're up against an army of 400, do you have a tough assignment?’’ Wildasin asked. “Well, yes, you do. The numbers are the numbers. But that’s not something that's in our control, and not something that we spend our time worrying about. We just get ready to play football.’’

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section One • PIAA: Class 6A • Head coach: Rob Wildasin (seventh season, 41-38) • Base offense: Spread, Zone Run • Base defense: 4-3 • 2021 results: 5-4 (3-2 L-L) • Key players returning: RB-DB Alex Abreu, LB Roman Brummel, RB-DB Isaiah Gonzalez, WR-DE Nolan Groff, WR-DE Ethan Heisey, QB Jay Huber, C Nick Lambros, RB-LB Fernando Marquez, DE Eric McLaughlin, TE Aiden Schomp, OT-DT Connor Schwartz.

Wildasin hopes to nullify the numbers with what will be his most experienced team in several years.

“The freshmen that started in 2020 are now juniors,’’ he said. “The seniors that played a lot of football as sophomores, and then last year as juniors, are now seniors. We’re finally not babies. It’s coming back to where we want it to be.’’

About the offense

The L-L League seems particularly heavy this year with teams in the perennial, “we have the skill kids, if we can just develop some linemen,’’ category.

Number Cedar Crest among them. The Falcons have lost a great one in RB-LB Aadyn Richards, who was the Section One Back and Linebacker of the Year in 2021.

But QB Jay Huber is back after flashing brilliance in a good, if erratic, junior year. There were times last season, he admitted, when he thought he was settled and calm, but in retrospect really wasn’t.

“Just don’t force the ball around,’’ Huber said. “That’s the main thing. Don’t rush yourself. Just be calm.’’

He’ll have plenty of guys to throw and hand it to, including wideouts Nolan Groff and Ethan Heisey, TE Aiden Schomp, and backs Alex Abreu and Fernando Marquez.

Two starters are back up front: OT Connor Schwartz and C Nick Lambros.

About the defense

The Falcons were pretty good on this side of the ball last fall, especially if you factor in the role turnovers played in their points-allowed numbers. Their 258 yards allowed per game was among the Section One leaders.

Again, Richards will be missed.

Schomp (6-foot-6, 230 pounds) and Erik McLaughlin should be a formidable duo at DE, with Schwartz, Christian Weaber and Lambros inside. The back seven should be filled out by many of the skill-position players listed above.

The schedule

Seems relatively manageable, with six home games, including the first three. The nonleague games are Philadelphia’s Abraham Lincoln (8-2 last year), Warwick, Central Dauphin East and a Week 10 renewal of the Cedar Bowl rivalry with Lebanon.

Final word

“We want to be right there, crashing the party,’’ Wildasin said. “Wilson and Township and Hempfield, if they lose to us, that’s a blemish on them. The pressure is on them. From our perspective, we go into those places free and loose.’’