LEBANON — It’s no surprise that a trophy named after a tree is starting to grow roots.

Cedar Crest retained the “Cedar Bowl” football trophy with a 47-0 shutout of Lebanon Friday night.

It is Cedar Crest’s 10th consecutive victory in the nonleague rivalry game dating back to 2012.

The Falcons returned two interceptions for touchdowns and quarterback Jackson Custer accounted for four scores to turn the victory into a blowout.

The teams alternated turnovers in a scoreless first quarter. Lebanon defender Derrick Briddell, who recovered a fumble on the Falcons’ first drive, intercepted Custer in the end zone in the second quarter to keep the game scoreless.

But Custer later capped a six-play, 48-yard drive with a 1-yard sneak up the middle, and the Falcons were on their way.

Turning point

After a Lebanon punt, Custer found tight end Aiden Schomp over the middle for a 58-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0.

Falcons linebacker Zion Rolon intercepted Lebanon quarterback Brandyn Castro and returned it 32 yards to the end zone, giving Cedar Crest a 21-0 halftime lead.

Star of the game

Custer completed 11 of 17 passes for 161 yards and rushed 10 times for 141 yards, including scoring runs of 43 and 40 yards in the second half.

Falcons receiver Ethan Heisey had five catches for 59 yards, adding a first-quarter interception on defense.

Owen Chernich returned a 55-yard interception for a touchdown to open the third quarter and Leo Tirado (six rushes, 43 yards) added a 16-yard score to ice the contest.

For Lebanon, Xavier Figueroa rushed 11 times for 59 yards and Emmanuel Mason rushed eight times for 31 yards. Castro completed six passes, including a 30-yard highlight reel grab by Briddell.

Key statistic

The teams combined for 14 penalties for 160 yards, not counting multiple offsetting personal foul penalties that delayed the game.

Up next

Cedar Crest (5-5) awaits word on a possible, though unlikely, District Three playoff berth. Lebanon (0-10) had its season come to an end.