As the smallest Class 6A school in not only the Lancaster-Lebanon League but also District Three, Cedar Crest is used to punching up, especially in L-L Section One.

Last year, the Falcons punched up with two freshmen, two sophomores and a junior getting starts on the offensive line. A 2-5 season, 2-3 in the section, and just 81 rushing yards per game were predictable results.

“I think we should play wherever the (enrollment) numbers say we should,’’ veteran coach Rob Wildasin said. “I’ve never complained. You’ll never hear anything like that from me. I think everyone should play where the numbers say they should.’’

About the offense

All those linemen are back, most notably two-way interior anchor Connor Daubert. Replacing graduated quarterback Chris Danz will be Jay Huber, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior with promise. He played a little last year and completed 12 of 15 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior tailback Aadyn Richards, who only seems like he’s been in high school since the Obama Administration, should be one of the league’s best two-way players. He’ll take a pounding, at about 195 pounds, as the chief ball carrier and middle linebacker. His health, an issue the past couple years, will be again.

The receivers, led by veterans Ethan Heisey and Brayden Kohler, should also be good.

Nine offensive starters return. A sizable leap is possible here, if Crest can physically hold up on the line of scrimmage against the Section One big boys.

About the defense

Richards, who had 100 tackles three years ago as a freshman, remains the anchor. Wildasin also likes another LB, Treyvon Zerbe, who, like Richards, received all-section honors last year.

“He’ll be all over the place,’’ Wildasin said of Zerbe. “I’m expecting him to have a big season.’’

Kohler made all-section last year as a defensive back. He’ll be joined at safety by precocious sophomore Owen Chernich.

The sophomore class, overall, has been touted for a while, and not just in football. Expect to see the sophs having some impact as the year rolls on.

One more guy with a heavy workload: Junior Nolan Groff, who’ll play defensive end and wide receiver and handle the punting. As of L-L Media Day, Wildasin was still in search of a kicker.

One more thing

The Falcons will have to hit the ground running. By Sept. 10, they will have scrimmaged perennial power Bishop McDevitt, played neighboring rival Lebanon and traveled to Governor Mifflin, last year’s Class 5A district champ and a state semifinalist.

That’s all before they even delve into Section One.