It looked like a game from the COVID-19 era, with stands half full due to a two-day ordeal, compliments of mother nature.

It was also a game played in 90-plus-degree heat and one that would go to three overtimes.

It was also chocked full of momentum swings, with the biggest coming in the third overtime when Cedar Crest forced a low snap on a field goal attempt. That led to an incomplete pass by Warwick to set up the Falcons’ winning series.

Cedar Crest then ran three times up the middle, with Fernando Marquez plowing 2 yards for his second score and a 29-23 victory Saturday at Lititz.

Marquez was swamped by his teammates who rushed the field as Cedar Crest stayed unblemished at 3-0.

Marquez’s first score from 7 yards out gave the Falcons a 6-0 lead with 6:15 left in the first quarter. Alex Abreu upped the ante with a 4-yard run late in the third.

Warwick’s Keldyn Loraw made it a one-score game with a 21-yard reception from Trevor Evans. Then, with 5:55 left in the game, it was a defensive play knotting things up as freshman Bode Madara went 57 yards for a pick-six.

The Falcons had a touchdown waved off that would have ended the game near the end of the fourth, then saw a poor snap on a field goal send it into OT.

In the first overtime, Warwick got the ball first, with Thomas Jeanes scoring from 9 yards out. The PAT was good, but Cedar Crest responded in kind, on a four-yard reception by Jack Waranavage, tying it at 20-20. Crest’s Ethan Bowman booted an 18-yard field goal to give them the early lead in the second overtime, but another Warrior freshman, Tyler Schoffstall, responded on the next series to knot it up at 23-23 and send into a third OT.

Player of the game

Cedar Crest’s Tristan Long. The lineman had 2.5 sacks and helped anchor both trenches that played well. An honorable mention goes to Warwick’s Madara with the pick-six.

Quotable

“For both teams today, that was a mental grind and a physical grind and there were a lot of lessons learned,” Cedar Crest coach Rob Wildasin said. “It was a tough football game. I kept waiting for one team to wilt, but it didn’t happen.”

Up next

It’s the start of Lancaster-Lebanon League section play, with Cedar Crest opening up its Section 1 slate at home against Penn Manor and Warwick looks to get back to its winning ways in a showdown at Conestoga Valley.