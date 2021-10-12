From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Did anyone have a better Week 7 than Cedar Crest’s Aadyn Richards? We had an inkling back in August that the Falcons’ senior dual-threat playmaker was poised for big things this fall, and he certainly had a dynamic game in Cedar Crest’s attention-grabbing 20-13 victory at Hempfield — which knocked the Black Knights out of first place. On offense, Richards scooted for 121 yards on 19 carries with a 10-yard TD run. On defense, from his ‘backer spot, he was in on 19 tackles — including six solo hits — with seven stops for losses and a pair of sacks, and he also picked off a pass and returned the interception 38 yards for a TD. Most defensive players don’t get seven tackles for losses in their career; Richards piled up that many against Hempfield alone. Out of the fire and right back into the frying pan on Friday for Richards and his teammates, when Cedar Crest welcomes Wilson for another Section 1 showdown. Can the Falcons slay another first-place team?

2. Three L-L League teams have now pitched back-to-back shutouts this season, after Garden Spot pulled off the trick last Friday. … Lampeter-Strasburg blanked Penn Manor 31-0 in Week 2 and Conestoga Valley 19-0 in Week 3. … Manheim Central blanked Hempfield 14-0 in Week 2 and Susquehanna Township 60-0 in Week 3. … Garden Spot blanked Pequea Valley 56-0 in Week 5, and after the Spartans’ Week 6 game vs. Donegal was PPD because of coronavirus concerns, Garden Spot came back with a 36-0 win over Lebanon in Week 7 for back-to-back whitewashes. … L-S added a third shutout dub, 55-0 over Donegal this past week.

3. For varying reasons — injuries, coaches decisions, etc., etc. — nine teams have made quarterback switches already this season. A sampling: At Wilson, Gannon Brubaker got one start at QB, but Brad Hoffman has been behind center for all the other games. … At Penn Manor, Eli Warfel has taken a bulk of the snaps, but McCabe Kreider started the second half last week vs. Manheim Township. … At McCaskey, Matt Remash has taken most of the snaps, but Kasir Taylor has gotten some action, and he started last week vs. Wilson. … At Solanco, pitch-man Brody Mellinger has been the starter throughout, but when he hobbled off last week vs. Manheim Central, converted RB Zach Turpen took snaps against the Barons. … At Ephrata, Hunter Mortimer won the job in camp, but an early season injury put him on the shelf, and Sam McCracken has stepped in quite nicely and has helped the Mountaineers earn a spot atop the Section 3 race. … At Garden Spot, Tristin Sadowski had a super start behind center before leaving the Pequea Valley game with an injury. Kye Harting stepped in and stepped up, and he got the start and helped the Spartans blank Lebanon last week with a big dual-threat game. … At Lebanon, Pedro De’Arce won the starting gig in camp, but Emanuel Mason has stepped in behind center the last couple of weeks and put up some big passing and rushing numbers for the Cedars. … At Northern Lebanon, Grady Stichler was taking all the snaps, but he moved to a more ball-carrying, pass-catching spot this past week against Columbia, and Ethan Ebersole got his first start at QB this season. … And at Pequea Valley, Peyton Temple is having a solid debut season behind center; he had to miss one game a few weeks back, and Jon Carter and Dominic Wallace filled in. Temple returned this past week vs. Annville-Cleona.

