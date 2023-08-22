Week 1. And away we go.

Continuing to take a look at some of the opening night matchups, as the start of the 2023 L-L League football season is in full focus ...

1. Cedar Crest will welcome Northeast from the Philadelphia Public League on Friday — note the 6 p.m. start time inside Earl Boltz Stadium — and the Falcons’ O must attack a Vikings’ defensive unit that swarmed to the ball with authority last fall. Check the numbers: Northeast piled up 36 QB hurries and registered 63 tackles that resulted in negative yardage, so the Vikings know how to crash the backfield. Last year’s ringleader, LB George Truitt, is set to return after nabbing 56 tackles and a couple of sacks last fall. Some Cedar Crest players to watch in this matchup: QB Jackson Custer might need to rely on his wheels, especially if the Vikings are filling the gaps and flushing the Falcons’ signal-caller. Vet backs Alex Abreu and Fernando Marquez must run to daylight and avoid negative-yardage carries. Returning O-line hammers like C Nick Lambros, OG Cam Simone and OT Christian Weaber have to win some of the hand-to-hand combat wars up front. And TE Aiden Schomp must also help out on the blocking department, and if he can snag a couple of early catches, it could open up some space in the running game. Intriguing opener for Cedar Crest here — it’s not every day that an L-L League team tussles with a Philly Pub club — and a fast start would certainly help the Falcons moving forward.

BONUS NUGGET: The Big 33 is on the move. Again. Event organizers on Monday announced that the 2024 game will be played at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field, which is the home of the PIAA finals. Earlier this spring, the game was played at Bishop McDevitt's Rocco Ortenzio Stadium, and that was after a stint at Central Dauphin's Landis Field, also in Harrisburg. The schedule: The East-West games will be played on May 19, 2024, and the Big 33 will be played May 26, 2024. Both events at Cumberland Valley this time around. Make a mental note.

2. Ephrata’s defense will pin its ears back and chase Red Lion vet QB Chris Price on Friday, when the Lions visit The War to get the 2023 campaign cranking. Price is a dual-threat behind center; he passed for 1,300-plus yards and rushed for 600-plus yards a year ago, and in Red Lion’s 24-21 Week 1 win over Ephrata, he lit up the Mounts for 240 passing yards with a pair of TD tosses and he rushed for another 83 yards on keepers. Ephrata is set to return four of its top 10 tacklers from last fall. That crew includes DB Jeremiah Knowles (109 stops, 4 INT), LB Quintin Pfautz (57 stops, 6 for losses, 2 sacks), LB Brayden Brown (53 stops, 5.5 for losses, 2 fumble recoveries) and LB Clay Ringler (51 stops). The Mountaineers must keep Price under wraps this time around if they want the 1-0 jump.

3. Pequea Valley does not want a repeat of last year’s opener vs. Biglerville, which will unload the bus in Kinzers on Friday. In Week 1 in 2022, the Canners blanked the Braves 14-0. PV is hoping for a better offensive showing this time around, and here are some names to know: RB Dontae Petersheim knows his way around PV’s backfield, and he’s primed for a breakout season. Three other backs to familiarize yourself with in the Braves’ Wing-T look are Cayden Carter, Ashton Martin and James Neff. We’re also anxious to see who won the QB battle — Myles Furlong and Anthony Stoltzfus were vying for those honors in camp — as PV preps for Biglerville. The Canners return active DE Brady Conrad, who piled up 34 tackles and a couple of sacks last fall. Can the Braves’ backs avoid him and get PV’s O rolling early? That’s the plan in Kinzers.

