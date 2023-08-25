LEBANON — On a night perhaps more suited for baseball, the Cedar Crest Falcons hosted Northeast Philadelphia wanting to prove they are going to be force to be reckoned with this football season. They proved they are, as they earned a 24-0 nonleague shutout.

The Crest defense held the Vikings to a total of 131 total yards, just 6 passing and the rest on the ground. David Akpuru led the Vikings with 102 yards on 18 carries.

The defense was indeed the story on this night, as Crest held the Vikings to just two first downs in the first half — and 52 total yards.

On offense, the Falcons were led by quarterback Jackson Custer, who threw for 89 yards while throwing a perfect 8-for-8. Custer went down with an ankle injury early in the second half. However, he was replaced by Owen Chernich, who didn’t miss a beat.

For the Falcons, running back Fernando Marquez finished with 74 yards on 12 touches.