It’s easy to look up at the scoreboard after this type of game and think your team was simply dominated and outplayed.

McCaskey was, for the most part, but head coach Ben Thompson believes his team’s 44-0 nonleague football drubbing at the hands of Cedar Cliff Friday night in Lancaster actually began with a bad week of practice.

“I think there’s lessons to be learned in wins and losses,” Thompson said. “This is a good one to learn. Do I think they were 44 points better than us? No, but I can almost guarantee you they practiced 44 points better than us.”

Star of the game

Cedar Cliff quarterback Bennett Secrest threw five touchdown passes, including four in the first half when the Colts (2-1) built up a 30-0 lead.

Secrest completed 10-of-13 passes for 162 yards. He threw a pair of TD passes to both Nathan Lusk and Carter Enders. Lusk had five receptions for 106 yards.

Key statistics

McCaskey was held to 3 yards rushing on 14 carries. Quarterback Matthew Remash completed 14 of 28 passes for 151 yards, but was victimized by numerous drops by Tornado receivers.

Coach talk

“Every week we start 0-0,” Thompson said. “It’s what we do in those four days leading up to the game that’s going to make a difference. You got four days of practice and four quarters to play. If you don’t get four good practices, you’re not going to play four good quarters.”

Up next

The Red Tornado (1-2), now riding a two-game losing streak after winning their season opener, head to Hempfield next Friday to open their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One schedule.