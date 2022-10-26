From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

More news, notes, facts and stats, getting you ready for the Week 10 action:

1. Wilson (4-1 league, 7-2 overall) at Manheim Township (4-1, 7-2) in Neffsville on Friday, as the Bulldogs and the Blue Streaks renew pleasantries in what has become the juiciest Section 1 rivalry going these days. It wasn’t all that long ago when Township snapped Wilson’s snazzy 68-game league winning streak, and this Week 10 clash has a few things riding on it. First, both teams are looking up at Hempfield (5-0, 7-2) in the section standings. If the Black Knights beat Reading, they win the crown outright. But if Hempfield gets tripped up by the Red Knights, the Wilson-MT winner would get a piece of the section crown. Second, the Streaks are No. 4 and the Bulldogs are No. 7 in the D3-6A power ratings, and are both safely in the 8-team field. Township can sew up a home game with a win; Wilson will need a win and help to get the 4-line and snare a home game. Home-field advantage — in the postseason, in November — is a huge deal in D3-6A. Tricky test for Township’s D, which must keep tabs on Wilson RB Cam Jones, a real burner who can make something out of nothing; he’s averaging 9.2 yards a carry with 16 TD runs. Two MT D-end edge ‘hawkers to watch here: Eli Rodriguez (33 tackles, 6 for losses, 5.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble) and Carter Bair (22 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 sacks) can’t let Jones continually find daylight — not just in the running game, but also in special teams. We all know about his prowess in that department. Always a good time when the Bulldogs and the Streaks get together. This is shaping up to be quite the same.

BONUS NUGGET: Some bummer news for Northern Lebanon junior LB Luke Shaffer, who announced on social media this week that he suffered a season-ending arm injury last Friday vs. Hamburg. In 8 1/2 games this fall, he piled up 141.5 tackles, a single-season program record.

On Friday mid 2nd quarter I went out with arm injury. I have a hairline fracture of my right forearm. I ended the year with the following - 141.5 tkls,9TFL,2 FF,1 qb hurry,1 tip ball for INT and Blocked FG. I broke the single season tackle record for my school. pic.twitter.com/yzvfr2vE5V — Luke Shaffer (@itslukesss) October 24, 2022

2. The Cedar Bowl is set for Friday, when Cedar Crest visits backyard neighbor Lebanon for that traveling trophy. The Cedars’ troubles have been well-documented; Lebanon is out to snap a hair-pulling 21-game losing skid, and the Cedars haven’t beaten the Falcons in this series since 2011. Lebanon has used three full-time QBs this fall, and no matter who gets the nod on Friday, they’ll have to cope with a couple of hard-charging CC defenders: DT Connor Schwartz (70 tackles, 19 for losses, 3.5 sacks) and LB Zion Rolon (70 tackles, 8 for losses, 2 sacks) have been the ultimate backfield-crashers for the Falcons, who need a win here for a .500 season — and for their 10th victory in a row against their rivals.

3. Jake Williams continues to shred opposing would-be tacklers for Elco. The Raiders’ junior RB heads into Friday’s Section 4 tilt against Berks Catholic with 1,591 rushing yards — third-most in the league. He’s coming off a 261-yard, 3-TD effort last week against Donegal, and he has taken the rock time and time again this fall. Williams can carve his name into Elco’s record book against Berks Catholic; he needs just 16 yards to snap the Raiders’ single-season rushing record, which is 1,606 ground stripes held by former Elco QB Braden Bohannon, who piled up that amount in his all-state junior campaign in 2019. The way Williams is going, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he passed Bohannon’s mark on Elco’s first drive vs. BC. The Raiders will head into that Week 10 clash directly on the bubble line — No. 10 and in — in D3-4A. A win definitely secures a spot; a loss, and Elco will be scoreboard-watching and doing power-rating-formula math in their heads. Stay tuned.

