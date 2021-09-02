HARRISBURG — It was a tale of two halves for Warwick’s football team Thursday night, as the Warriors paid a visit to Landis Field in the state’s capital to take on Central Dauphin East.

Seemingly everything went right in the first half for Warwick, which had a 21-point second-quarter outburst for a 21-14 halftime lead. That offensive onslaught included a pair of touchdown passes by Jack Reed and a successful onside kick by the Warriors’ special teams.

Then came the second half, and it was all CD East.

The Panthers got a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, including the game-winning score with 5:08 to play, and CD East backup QB Terrence Jackson-Copney — in for injured starter Tony Powell, who had a 49-yard TD bolt just before the half — keyed the comeback and the Panthers stopped the Warriors 28-21.

“I thought we were going to wear them down,” Warwick coach Bob Locker said. “But they made some adjustments and made it really difficult for us to run the football. Credit them for making that adjustment. Just too many mistakes, and they did a nice job. And that’s that.”

CD East (1-1) held Warwick to 69 rushing yards on 39 attempts.

Meanwhile, Jackson-Copney flipped a 5-yard TD pass to Penn State recruit Mehki Flowers with 8:47 to play to tie the game. Later, after Flowers returned a punt 39 yards to help CD East set up shop in Warwick territory, Jackson-Copney scored the go-ahead TD on a 1-yard sneak with 5:08 left.

Warwick, which played such a clean first half, couldn’t muster enough offense to pull away from the Panthers after the break. The Warriors (1-1) were also minus Reed, who suffered a second-half injury and wasn’t available for Warwick’s last-gasp drive.

The game concluded with both backup quarterbacks on the field, and Jackson-Copney was one of the heroes. He rushed for 56 yards and passed for 61 yards off the bench, helping CD East compile 287 total yards.

Reed, who passed for 323 yards in Warwick’s Week One win over Lampeter-Strasburg, went 13 for 25 for 260 yards before limping off to the bench in the fourth quarter. He lobbed an 84-yard TD pass to Ryan Fink to knot the game at 7-7 with 11:18 to go in the second quarter, and Reed fired a 29-yard TD strike to Blake Minnich with eight seconds left in the half for a 21-14 lead.

In between, Christian Royer had a 2-yard TD dive, capping a short drive after Warwick kicker Gage Meckley recovered his own on-side kick.

CD East, which dropped a 24-21 decision at Manheim Township in Week One, got on the board first Thursday when Thaddeus Krebs picked off Reed’s deflected pass attempt and raced 76 yards the other way for a TD.

Powell’s 49-yard keeper with 1:02 to go in the half tied it up. But Warwick punched right back, getting the Reed-to-Minnich connection just before the halftime horn.

Warwick’s next clash is a trophy game — the backyard battle for the George Male hardware — next Friday at Ephrata.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77