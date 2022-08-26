ATGLEN — Fresh off its run in the playoffs a season ago, Octorara looked to open the 2022 football season strongly against an opponent with just two victories over the last three seasons.

The visiting Muhls from Muhlenberg had other ideas in Friday night’s nonleague showdown.

Senior running back Giovanni Cavanna was a one-man wrecking crew, scoring three touchdowns on three long runs en route to a 25-13 win. Two of those runs came on 75-yard dashes that sliced through the heart of Octorara’s defense. A third came on the tail end of a swing pass from quarterback Drew Fidler on a 65-yard run to the end zone for Cavanna.

Turning point

Muhlenberg immediately had an answer for Octorara, including after the Braves’ seven-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a touchdown from quarterback Braeden Wood. In his first official play from scrimmage of the season, Cavanna dashed 75 yards for the touchdown. The teams traded four possessions until Cavanna did it again with 4:54 remaining in the half.

But it was a 60-yard run for a touchdown from Ulices Ramirez on the first play from scrimmage to open the second half that put Octorara back on its heels.

Star of the game

Cavanna didn’t touch the ball much, but when he did, big things happened. He carried the ball six times for 142 yards with one catch for 65 yards.

Stat of the game

Muhlenberg ran the ball for 229 yards in the first half to control the time of possession and wear out the Octorara defense. As a result, Octorara ran just 27 first-half plays.