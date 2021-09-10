2021 Lebanon at Cedar Crest Football
Buy Now

Crest Crest players on the sidelines watch the action against Lebanon with the student section in the background in the Cedar Bowl during L-L League Week 1 action at Earl Boltz Stadium in Lebanon on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

 MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Correspondent

The Cedar Crest football team took a 2-0 record to Carlisle for a nonleague clash against the undefeated Thundering Herd on Friday night.

Carlisle improved to 3-0 — with authority.

JaQueece Morell had three touchdown runs — two in the first quarter, when the Herd bolted to a 28-0 lead — and Carlisle held the L-L League’s top-ranked offense to just 145 total yards in a 45-0 victory.

Morell’s TD runs covered 1, 5 and 25 yards, respectively; the 1-yarder capped Carlisle’s first-quarter outburst, and his 25-yarder capped the scoring in the fourth quarter. The Herd’s defines did the rest, holding Cedar Crest to 42 rushing yards, while feasting on four turnovers — three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The Falcons came into the clash averaging 411 yards a game, tops in the league.

It will be out of the frying pan and right back into the fire next Friday for Cedar Crest, which has a nonleague date at undefeated Governor Mifflin, which improved to 3-0 Friday with a 56-0 whitewash win over Cocalico.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags