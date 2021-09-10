The Cedar Crest football team took a 2-0 record to Carlisle for a nonleague clash against the undefeated Thundering Herd on Friday night.

Carlisle improved to 3-0 — with authority.

JaQueece Morell had three touchdown runs — two in the first quarter, when the Herd bolted to a 28-0 lead — and Carlisle held the L-L League’s top-ranked offense to just 145 total yards in a 45-0 victory.

Morell’s TD runs covered 1, 5 and 25 yards, respectively; the 1-yarder capped Carlisle’s first-quarter outburst, and his 25-yarder capped the scoring in the fourth quarter. The Herd’s defines did the rest, holding Cedar Crest to 42 rushing yards, while feasting on four turnovers — three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The Falcons came into the clash averaging 411 yards a game, tops in the league.

It will be out of the frying pan and right back into the fire next Friday for Cedar Crest, which has a nonleague date at undefeated Governor Mifflin, which improved to 3-0 Friday with a 56-0 whitewash win over Cocalico.