Putting a cap on Week 4 — a quick week, what a concept — and looking ahead to Week 5. The halfway point? Already?

1. An incredible start for Manheim Township senior QB Hayden Johnson, whose numbers are something out of a video game. In the Blue Streaks’ sizzling 4-0 start, he’s 67 of 92 (73%) for 1,082 yards with 17 TD strikes against no picks. That includes a 349-yard, 6-TD night in Week 4 against Spring-Ford, when Township put up 63 points on the previously unbeaten Rams, out of D1-6A. … Took a peek at Johnson’s career numbers, and he’s quickly approaching another milestone: 5,722 career passing yards with 62 TD tosses against just 16 picks, with a completion percentage of 70% in two-plus seasons on the job in Neffsville. … Johnson needs 278 passing yards on Friday at rival Hempfield to join the 6,000-yard air club. That’s getting into some pretty rarefied air in L-L League annals. There are only nine players in league history — going back to 1972 — who eclipsed 6,000 career passing yards: Lancaster Catholic’s Kyle Smith (8,873), Manheim Central’s Evan Simon (8,078), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Bear Shank (8,013), Conestoga Valley’s Grant Stoltzfus (7,273), Manheim Township’s Pat Bostick (7,260), Wilson’s Chad Henne (7,071), Manheim Township’s Brennan Scott (6,973), Elco’s Jeff Martin (6,750) and Pequea Valley’s Ben Meyers (6,028). Johnson is set to crash that party — and keep moving up the charts.

2. The last time Ephrata opened a varsity tackle football season with a 5-0 record? That would be 1995. The Mountaineers improved to 4-0 this season with a wild 55-29 win at Solanco, and now Ephrata will try and match that 1995 squad on Friday with a Section 3 tilt at home vs. Daniel Boone. The Mounts did, well, more Mounts’ things against Solanco; speedster Nick Keller popped a kick return 75 yards for a TD, and Evan Honberger booted a pair of field goals, as Ephrata won the the special teams battle. So far, so very good for the Mounts, who are angling for their first D3 playoff trip since 1987.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SIGN UP FOR OUR $4 SPORTS PASS

SIGN UP FOR OUR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

3. Elco senior RB Jake Williams continued his torrid start in the Raiders’ escape-job 28-21 win over Conrad Weiser with 229 rushing yards and a pair of TD runs. He was one of five L-L League backs to go for 200-plus rushing yards in Week 4, joining Lancaster Catholic’s Elijah Cunningham, Conestoga Valley’s Jayden Johnson, Garden Spot’s Kye Harting and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Jonathan Mellinger, who all ran wild. Williams is up to 1,141 rushing yards and 16 TD runs in four games — more video-game numbers. More importantly, Elco is off to a 4-0 start, found a way to get a victory vs. Weiser — QB Steven Rosado’s sneak in the waning seconds won it — and they’ll go for a 5-0 getaway next Saturday afternoon at Wyomissing. That will be a tricky test for sure. But nobody has stopped Williams yet. Will Wyo?

Speaking of Kye Harting … Garden Spot’s senior QB had a 1,000-yard pass/1,000-yard rush season last fall, and he’s on pace to do it again. He pulled off a pretty rare feat in the Spartans’ 37-9 triumph over Daniel Boone in Week 4: Harting had a 200/200 night. You don’t see many of those. He passed for 234 yards with three TD strikes, and he rushed for 219 yards with a TD keeper as Sparty Nation improved to 4-0. Through four games, Harting is at 688 passing yards and 487 rushing yards, and he’s accounted for 19 TDs with just one pick up top. I’m not very good at math, but it looks like Harting is on pace for 1,700 passing yards and 1,200 rushing yards — give or take. Impressive stuff from Mr. Harting in New Holland. Spartans go on the road in Week 5, Friday at Fleetwood.

BONUS NUGGETS: For the first time this season, Hamburg QB Tyler Shuey did not have a 300-yard passing game. Annville-Cleona saw to that, playing hog-the-ball to perfection in a 28-7 win over the Hawks — Hamburg’s first setback this season. And a much-needed win for A-C, which was leaking oil after back-to-back losses. Shuey still threw for 194 yards, and he’s No. 1 in the league with 1,200 air yards, ahead of Johnson (1,082) at Township. … One week after Reading’s Cameron Small bolted 98 yards for the longest TD run in Red Knights’ history, Twin Valley’s Evan Johnson broke off a 97-yard TD sprint as the Raiders walloped Fleetwood to go to 4-0. They’ll go for a 5-0 start next Friday when TV visits Elizabethtown, which is 0-4 and has been shutout in back-to-back games and there out of four games this season. Bears are still looking for that adrenaline shot. … Conrad Weiser’s Evan Rittle had a 10-catch performance against Elco, tying E-town’s Alexis Cintron for the most receptions in a game around the league so far this season. I need to scour the books, but I believe the L-L League record for most receptions in a game is 19. … Some superb receiving numbers in Week 4: Township’s Logan Kennel tied the Streaks’ program record with five TD grabs vs. Spring-Ford. He’s tied with Jay Ridinger, who is now on George Eager’s staff at Hempfield. … Kowen Gerner had three TD catches for Schuylkill Valley in the Panthers’ win over Kutztown — SV’s third straight win, and coach Bruce Harbach’s 150th career victory, including his time at Lancaster Catholic. A nice milestone for Mr. Harbach. ... Speaking of coaching milestones: Cedar Crest's Rob Wildasin picked up his 50th career W when the Falcons improved to 4-0 with a victory over Penn Manor. This is Wildasin's 10th season at Crest. … Wilson’s Madyx Gruber hauled in three TD catches in the Bulldogs’ victory over Reading. … Manheim Central’s Aaron Enterline continued his wicked-hot start with seven catches for 168 yards, including a beautiful 75-yard TD catch from Zac Hahn, who went bombs away and hit Enterline in stride in the Barons’ Thursday win at Susquehannock. Enterline leads the league with 27 catches, and is averaging a spiffy 22 yards per grab. … Wilson has found its passing attack; QB Tommy Hunsicker threw for 241 yards vs. Reading, his second straight 200-yard night after he lit up Cheltenham for 290-plus last week. ... Week 5 games to circle: Manheim Township at Hempfield in the Kurjiaka Trophy game; Wilson, with plenty of mo after back-to-back wins, at undefeated Cedar Crest; backyard rivals collide when Warwick visits Manheim Central; and a Section 4 showdown in Denver, where Cocalico will welcome Lampeter-Strasburg. Hang several stars next to that one.

Plenty more items on the way, including the Week 4 Helmet Stickers. Stay tuned.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage