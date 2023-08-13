The first full week of pads-on practices starts Monday, and all 37 L-L League teams will be on the field next Saturday for scrimmage games — which means players will be vying for time in real, live action, after a week of camp work.

Breaking down a couple of those scrimmages, with a look at some camp battles and who might be under the spotlight to shine in Saturday’s tilts …

1. Coatesville at Wilson, Saturday, 10 a.m.: A great scrimmage for the Bulldogs, who will welcome the D1-6A kingpins to West Lawn. Not many question marks in Wilson’s camp — although there will be some wet-behind-the-ears guys getting Friday night duty on defense in the coming weeks — but we’ll have our eyes peeled on the Bulldogs’ backfield, where Wilson must replace 999-yard rusher and kick-returner du jour Cam Jones, a Big 33 participant and Holy Cross recruit. The two guys in line for touches this season combined for 174 yards on 29 carries last year: Nick Fiorini (18 carries for 88 yards, 4.9 per carry in 2022) and Correll Akings (11 carries for 86 yards, 7.8 per carry, 1 TD in 2022) didn’t have a ton of touches last fall, but they’ve tasted some varsity time. On the plus side, those guys will have a vet O-line in front of them, blowing open holes and doing plenty of grunt work; OT Jack Dendall, OG Anthony Geloso, C Logan Kurzweg, OT A.J. Matta and OG Ryan McMillan all know their way around the trenches. And QB Tommy Hunsicker returns to steer the ship and be a calming influence in the huddle. We’ll see if Fiorini and Akings can follow their lead and become durable backs for the Bulldogs.

BONUS NUGGET: Speaking of Wilson ... the Bulldogs and Manheim Central are both closing in fast on a milestone victory. Central comes into the season with 594 victories and Wilson is at 593 victories. They both should/could hit 600 program wins this season. Keep an eye on that.

2. Columbia at York Tech, Saturday, 10 a.m.: Who will be taking snaps for the Crimson Tide this season? There is a long list of contenders, so pay attention. After three guys played QB last fall — Daezjon Giles (1,022 passing yards, 9 TD), Dominic Diaz-Ellis (389 passing yards, 2 TD) and Artie Poindexter (180 passing yards) — Columbia is looking for a little more stability there this time around. And here are four names to familiarize yourselves with: Calvin Hagen, Cameron McClair, Razjohn Pachot and Loudon Rupp all headed into heat acc with “QB” next to their names. None of them took any varsity snaps last fall, and McClair in a ninth-grader. Good news: Whoever wins the derby will have vet OT Dom Nell back to pass-protect, plus a troika of fleet wideouts — Poindexter, Demari Simms and Quincy Stewart — are all due back on the flanks. Who will win Columbia’s QB job? The scrimmage at York Tech will be an audition for the guys in line for the gig.

3. Hamburg at Tamaqua, Saturday, 10 a.m.: The Hawks are also looking for a QB, after last year’s 9-3 season, which included a D3-3A victory with dual-threat Xander Menapace at the wheel. All he did behind center last fall was throw for 1,855 yards with 16 TD strikes, and add 597 rushing yards with 14 TD keepers. He’s going to be a tough act to follow. The guys tasked with stepping into Menapace’s spikes: Ty Shuey and Ethan Horvath. Shuey went 1-for-2 for 4 yards in back-up duty last fall, although he did have a pair of TD runs. Horvath, a sophomore, has never taken a varsity snap. A new QB, yes. But here’s some great news: Hamburg is set to return its top three pass-catchers from last fall, with WR Cohen Correll, WR Ty Werley and TE Mason Semmel all coming back. That should make Shuey and/or Horvath more comfortable in the passing game. They’ll get their time to shine and make their case for the starting gig on Saturday against the Blue Raiders.

