Wilson's Cam Jones heads to the end zone with one of his four touchdowns against Reading on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

 Joe Mays | MikeDragoSports.com

READING — Cam Jones was his usual spectacular self for Wilson on Friday night, scoring four first-half touchdowns to help the Bulldogs dominate on both defense and special teams en route to a 48-6 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One victory over Reading High at Albright’s Shirk Stadium.

In the first meeting between the two schools since 2013, special teams played a huge role for the Bulldogs.

Wilson (1-0 L-L, 3-1 overall) blocked a punt for a touchdown, returned two punts for touchdowns, successfully executed an onside kick and nearly converted a first down on a fake punt.

The Wilson defense was equally impressive. The Bulldogs pressured Reading High quarterback Amier Burdine all night long. After an impressive, 15-play, 75-yard, opening drive for the Red Knights (0-1, 2-2), the Bulldogs dominated their offensive line. Reading gained zero yards the rest of the first half.

Jones had touchdown runs of 15 and 7 yards and two nifty punt returns of 57 and 61 yards, following a solid wall of blocking to the right side on both returns. He has returned three punts for TDs this season; he scored on seven kick returns last season.

Wilson’s first touchdown drive was completely on the ground with Jones gaining 33 yards and quarterback Tommy Hunsicker 13.

Later in the second quarter, Wilson’s Tahjir Anusionwu recovered a Reading High fumble.

Hunsicker hit wide receiver Edison Case on a beautiful pass and diving catch of 34 yards. Jones finished the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.

Wilson began the second half with a 42-yard interception return by Nate Capitano. Running back Cleveland Harding took it in from 1 yard out. Ben Rada made the extra point to increase the lead to 42-0.

Harding caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Adam Woods to make it 48-0.

Burdine scored on a 5-yard touchdown run for the Red Knights for the final score.

