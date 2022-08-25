Making comparisons to the 2011 Lancaster Catholic football team may be a far-fetched notion to some.

But when it comes from the coach of that championship-winning team, it’s time to pay attention to those lofty expectations.

That confidence was bestowed upon this year’s Schuylkill Valley team by its second-year coach, Bruce Harbach, the coach of that 2011 Lancaster Catholic team that was crowned PIAA Class 2A champ to cap off a 16-0 season.

“We always talk about wanting to be the first team to put up a (championship) banner in the gym,” Harbach said. “And they’re all working hard toward that goal.”

THE PLAYBOOK • L-L: Section Five • PIAA: Class 3A • Head coach: Bruce Harbach (second season, 2-9) • Base offense: Multiple-I, Shotgun, Spread • Base defense: 4-3 • 2021 results: 2-9 (1-5 Berks) • Key players returning: TE Dimitri Aletras, WR-DB Colby Crills, OT-DT Christian Davila, OG-LB Paul Engleman, RB Dominic Giuffre, QB-DB Michael Goad, LB Jaden Gulley, WR Julian Kemmerer, C-DE Sabier Mateo, LB Jake Stelluti, DT Jadon Swain, OG Gage VanKeuren, RB-DB Brayden Woods, TE-DE Theo Wysocki.

First things first, however, for the Panthers? Finding their way above the .500 mark. Schuylkill Valley hasn’t finished a season with a winning record since a 7-4 run in 2013 (it did go 6-6 in 2018), but the pieces are certainly there for the Panthers to find success in 2022.

And with Harbach’s winning pedigree back for a second year, and a team loaded with 18 returning starters from last year’s squad, the time seems to be now for Schuylkill Valley.

“The work ethic has been tremendous,” Harbach said. “In terms of the 2011 (LC) team, they’re not as big, but their football IQ and skills are off the chart. And they’re all still so young, too.”

About the offense

Schuylkill Valley will have to replace its signal-caller, one of its top skill players and a spot on the offensive line from last year. But the rest of the offensive positions are locked in with plenty of varsity experience back on the field.

Junior receiver Colby Crills, a second-team All-Berks selection, leads the charge of returning starters. But a year after spreading out the offensive formation more often, don't be surprised if the Panthers tighten up their offense with several multiple tight end looks behind the duo of junior Theo Wysocki (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) and sophomore Dimitri Aletras (6-2, 190).

Alongside those prospective contributors, there’s another receiver in Julian Kemmerer, plus running back Dominic Giuffre. With all of those athletes and several more expected to take a leap at the varsity level, Harbach said that this is the best skill group he’s coached since that 2011 Lancaster Catholic group.

About the defense

The talent is there on the defensive side of the ball, led by a stout defensive line and an ever-improving linebacker corps and secondary.

But the biggest issue the unit must tackle?

Learning how to win and changing the culture of a program seeking its first winning season in nearly a decade.

Schuylkill Valley lost a handful of defensive contributors, but will feature a senior-laden squad looking to make the Panthers a contender once more. Wysocki, Sabier Mateo, Jadon Swain and Christian Davilla group up as the strength of this defense in the trenches while seniors Jaden Gulley, Paul Engleman and Jake Stelluti are ready to shore up the middle of the field.