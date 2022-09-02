This story was published in partnership with MikeDragoSports.com, covering high school sports in Berks County. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.

LAURELDALE — A penalty-filled game led to more stops than starts for both offenses in a nonleague football tilt Friday night at Muhlenberg. Reading High’s Amier Burdine was the difference as he rushed for 141 yards in a 33-20 win.

The “Battle of the Border” victory gave Reading head coach Troy Godinet, who previously served as the team’s defensive coordinator, his first win. The Red Knights were sharp on the defense end limiting the Muhls to only 113 yards.

Burdine was often a one-man show as he made plays with his feet on both designed runs and after plays would break down. His biggest run came with Reading leading 20-12 in the fourth quarter and facing third-and-12.

Nearly every Muhls player had a shot to stop Burdine, but he made a series of moves and reversed field twice before getting 15 yards. He then connected with Ruben Rodriguez for a 9-yard touchdown to give the Red Knights a two-score lead.