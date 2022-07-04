Random notables and thoughts about the upcoming 2022 L-L League football schedule, featuring the 13 Berks County teams on the slate in full-time mode for the first time …

SECTION 1

Plenty of home cooking right out of the chute for Cedar Crest, as the Falcons won’t climb on a bus until Sept. 16. Cedar Crest will scrimmage at home — vs. D3-6A heavyweight Central York on Aug. 20 — before a 3-game home-stand to open the regular season, with Philadelphia’s Abraham Lincoln, Central Dauphin East and Warwick all coming to Cornwall for nonleague contests. Plenty more about Warwick’s situation coming up. Keep reading. Meanwhile, Cedar Crest won’t hit the road until its Section 1 opener in Week 4 at Penn Manor in Millersville. The Falcons will take on Lebanon in the annual Cedar Bowl game in Week 10, with that nonleague tilt beginning at 7 p.m. sharp on the Cedars’ home field on Oct. 28. Cedar Crest leads that series 33-16-1 over Lebanon, by the way. … Hempfield also has a 3-game home-stand on its docket; the Black Knights, fresh off a slick D3-6A run last fall, will stick and stay in Landisville in Week 2 vs. York, Week 3 vs. Central York and Week 4 for their Section 1 opener vs. McCaskey. These two weeks could make or break Hempfield’s section and D3 playoff fate: Week 7 at Wilson and Week 8 at home against reigning D3-5A champ Exeter, which should be among the Section 2 favorites. Circle those matchups, won’t you. … Manheim Township — after an intriguing scrimmage Aug. 20 at home vs. Manheim Central — opens up Week 1 at Cumberland Valley, which will be breaking in its new-look Chapman Field. The Eagles’ facility underwent a facelift — a new turf surface, among other amenities — when the PIAA announced that Cumberland Valley will host the state football finals moving forward. Manheim Township will help christen the stadium on Aug. 26. The Blue Streaks also have a Saturday date this season, when they load up the bus and visit reigning D3-6A champ Harrisburg on the tippy top of Market Street at 1 p.m. in Week 3. Manheim Township has another nonleague road tester in Week 4, when the Streaks head to Royersford in Montgomery County to battle D1-6A heavyweight Spring-Ford. … A really cool season-opener in Week 1 for McCaskey, which will take on Philadelphia’s John Bartram on Saturday, Aug. 27 in Villanova University’s spiffy, on-campus 12,500-seat stadium. The Red Tornado’s other three nonleague clashes are all at home, against Elizabethtown in Week 2, Cedar Cliff in Week 3 and Plymouth-Whitemarsh in Week 5, as D1 entrant P-dub will gas up the bus and make the trip to Tornado Alley from Montgomery County. … Penn Manor was able to secure nonleague dates against some familiar foes: Week 1 at Conestoga Valley, Week 2 at neighboring Lampeter-Strasburg and Week 3 vs. Solanco. The Comets’ fourth nonleague date is Week 7 vs. Daniel Boone, before Penn Manor gets Section 1 grand poobahs Wilson and Manheim Township in the next two weeks. Keep an eye on those results, as the Comets look to build off last year’s 5-5 finish. … Welcome back to the L-L League, Reading. The Red Knights called the L-L home from 1987-2009, winning Section 1 titles in 1992, 1998, 2000 and 2003. They’ll get their Section 1 schedule started with a bang in Week 4 when old pal Wilson comes calling. Hello. Reading has an intriguing late-season nonleague date in Week 9 at Central York, and the Knights will spend the first two weeks on the road: Week 1 at Central Dauphin East and Week 2 at cross-town foe Muhlenberg. An FYI to the Lancaster/Lebanon crowd: Reading plays its home games on the turf at Alvernia University, which has a really cool venue. … Wilson has one of the funkiest schedules going, and it all starts Aug. 20 with a must-see scrimmage at D1-6A kingpin Coatesville. The Bulldogs will get a pair of Philadelphia squads at home in the first three weeks: Week 1 vs. Roman Catholic and Week 2 vs. Martin Luther King. Those games are sandwiched between a bus trip to Central Dauphin, for a spat between those longtime D3-6A front-runners. As mentioned, Wilson’s Section 1 opener is Sept. 16 at Reading — it will be nice seeing that rivalry renewed — and the Bulldogs’ annual nonleague slugfest vs. Governor Mifflin for the Gurski-Linn Trophy is a Saturday tilt, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. on the Mustangs’ home turf in Shillington. Hang a couple of stars next to that one. FYI: Wilson leads Governor Mifflin 7-3 in the Gurski-Linn series, although the Mustangs have won the last two games in a row, both in blowout fashion. The Bulldogs, who are the reigning D3-6A runners-up, host Hempfield the very next week, and Wilson finishes up in Week 10 — ta-da — at Manheim Township, and the Section 1 banner could be hanging in the balance in Neffsville, three nights before the kiddos head out trick-or-treating on Halloween.

SECTION 2

It will be a somber season at Conestoga Valley, where the Buckskins — under first-year skipper Jon Scepanski — must cope with the loss of teammates and classmates Tyreese Smith and Tyler Zook. Once CV hits the field, the Bucks will face a mid-season 3-game road trip, Week 3 at Garden Spot, Week 4 at Warwick and Week 5 at Solanco. With construction underway at Warwick’s Grosh Field, that game could end up being changed, as the Warriors have just two home dates currently listed on their schedule. Stay tuned. Toughest clip for CV: Week 7 vs. Governor Mifflin, Week 8 at Manheim Central and Week 9 at Exeter. … Speaking of Exeter, the Eagles will be out to defend their D3-5A title from last fall, and they’ll face a nonleague slate that includes Daniel Boone and Boyertown right out of the gate, and then a Week 8 trip to Hempfield that should loom large in the D3 power-point chase for both squads. Exeter’s Section 2 opener is Week 4 at Governor Mifflin — ding, ding, ding — and the Eagles will wrap it up in Week 10 at Manheim Central. Those games should go a long, long way in determining the Section 2 champ. FYI: Exeter zoomed past Manheim Central in the D3-5A playoffs last fall, and now the Eagles and the Barons will knock heads as section foes. … Governor Mifflin would love to hit the ground running after being tripped up by Exeter in last year’s D3-5A playoffs — after a glittering 10-0 getaway and plenty of crooked stats. The Mustangs will host Spring-Ford in Week 1, and will look to gain more momentum for the Section 2 grind with nonleague tests at Carlisle and at Boyertown before Exeter shimmies over to Shillington on Sept. 16. Don’t forget the Wilson throw-down on Oct. 1, and the Mustangs finish up with a pair of must-see Section 2 games in Week 9 vs. Manheim Central and Week 10 vs. Warwick. Circle those in red ink. It’s Round 2 in the L-L League for Governor Mifflin, which was here from 1975-2003. The Mustangs pocketed a Section 1 crown in 1996. … Lebanon is looking to bounce back from a winless campaign last fall, and the Cedars open up in Week 1 at backyard pal Palmyra. Lebanon also faces this incredibly tricky stretch: Week 7 vs. Manheim Central; Week 8 at Governor Mifflin; Week 9 vs. Warwick; and Week 10 vs. Cedar Crest in the Cedar Bowl showdown. … Funky schedule for Manheim Central, which had a tricky time putting together a nonleague slate when all the changes went down. The Barons will play seven home games and just three games away from Elden Rettew Field this fall. That’s a nice perk, and Manheim Central must take advantage of all that home cooking. After a Week 1 trip to West Chester East, the Barons get — ready for it? — five home games in a row, with Immaculata (New Jersey), old friend Cocalico, Susquehannock, rival Warwick and Muhlenberg coming to Manheim. West Chester East and Susquehannock are new to the Barons’ slate, and Immaculata — a private school situated in Somerville, New Jersey, just 48 miles from Manhattan — agreed to a home-and-home series, so Manheim Central will load up the bus and head to Jersey next year. Glad to see the Barons and longtime foe Cocalico keep their series going, albeit of the nonleague variety, with the Eagles dipping down to Section 4 for at least the next two years. That’s still one of the best L-L League rivalries going. Circle it, Baron Nation: Week 5 vs. Warwick; Week 9 at Governor Mifflin; Week 10 vs. Exeter. The Section 2 race should get untangled somewhere in that dizzying clip. FYI: The Warwick game was supposed to be in Lititz, but the Warriors are dealing with stadium construction, so the Barons will host — and Manheim Central will host Warwick again in 2023. … Muhlenberg faces this tricky exam: Week 5 vs. Governor Mifflin; Week 6 at Manheim Central; Week 7 at Exeter; and Week 8 vs. Warwick. Zoinks. The Muhls are back for their second stint in the L-L League; Muhlenberg was on board from 1975-1980, and went 9-32-4 in Section 1 action over that stretch. … Still waiting to see exactly how many home dates Warwick will get this fall, as the Warriors — who will very likely inherit the “Road Warriors” moniker in the coming months — await completion of their fresh digs inside Grosh Field. As of this filing, Warwick is scheduled to be home in Week 4 for its Section 2 opener vs. Conestoga Valley, and in Week 10 for the regular-season finale vs. Governor Mifflin. Everything else is on the road, including Week 1 against former longtime scrimmage partner Cocalico, Week 5 against backyard rival Manheim Central, Week 6 against Exeter, and Week 7 at D1-6A entrant Souderton, which will be a 6:30 p.m. nonleague kickoff in Montgomery County. And this: Warwick at Ephrata in the annual George Male Trophy game is in Week 2 at The War in Ephrata. Circle that one. FYI: Warwick has a 47-38-6 lead over Ephrata in the Male game, and the Warriors have won a staggering 15 straight meetings vs. the Mountaineers.

SECTION 3

Daniel Boone should slide swimmingly right into the L-L League; it seems like the Blazers are always playing Lancaster/Lebanon teams in nonleague clashes over the years, so we’re expecting a smooth transition for Boone, which has a tricky lid-lifter in Week 1 when Exeter backs up the bus in Birdsboro. The Blazers’ first Section 3 game is Week 4 vs. Garden Spot. … A couple of intriguing dates of note for Elizabethtown. The Bears will take on backyard foe Donegal in Week 1, in a Saturday game set for a 10 a.m. kickoff in E-town. Set your alarm clocks accordingly. And in Week 3, the Bears, with rookie coach Keith Stokes at the helm, will take on Lower Dauphin in Hersheypark Stadium, so that nonleague tilt should have a big-game feel to it. And hang a star next to Week 9 vs. Garden Spot and Week 10 vs. Ephrata, as those games should loom large in the Section 3 race. … Ephrata should be thinking big, especially after narrowly missing out on D3 postseason bids the last couple of years. The Mountaineers would love a quick start in Week 1 at Red Lion, before Warwick comes knocking for the George Male Trophy game in Week 2. Circle that Week 10 clash at E-town as well, as the Section 3 flag should be ripe for the picking at the outset in what is shaping up to be a wide-open race. … Fleetwood has a Saturday date on its schedule, in Week 6 at reigning D3-4A semifinalist Kennard-Dale for a nonleague scrap. The Tigers’ final three Section 3 games are at Ephrata, vs. E-town and at Solanco, so they’ll very likely have a say in who wins this sucker in the stretch drive. … Garden Spot will also have title aspirations, and Sparty Nation finishes up Week 9 at E-town and Week 10 at Solanco — after Central Mountain, from District 6, makes the 160-mile trek from Mill Hall in Clinton County to New Holland for a Week 8 nonleague date. Pack plenty of snacks, fellas. … A mega interesting first five weeks for Solanco, which is at L-S in the annual Milk Jug trophy game; home with Cocalico, in a battle of run-first outfits; at neighboring 6A Penn Manor; at Ephrata in the section opener; and vs. Conestoga Valley in a showdown of former Section 2 foes. The Golden Mules should know exactly where they stand after that 5-week grind. FYI: L-S leads Solanco 9-3 in the Milk Jug series, which will resume right out of the chute in Week 1 this fall. … Twin Valley would love to be a player in this race, and the Raiders get their league slate going in Week 5 vs. E-town. A funky Week 10 game for TV, when Hatboro-Horsham — the Hatters — from D1 visits Elverson for a nonleague meeting.

SECTION 4

Won’t be the last time we say this, but … if there’s a better section out there in the state, please show us. … Berks Catholic, Cocalico, Conrad Weiser, Donegal, Lampeter-Strasburg, Octorara and Wyomissing all went to the D3 playoffs last year. Wyo won the 3A title and went to the PIAA finale. L-S went to the D3-4A title game for the third year in a row. And Elco, another Section 4 combatant, didn’t make the playoffs last fall, but was in the D3-4A championship game the year before. … Berks Catholic will prep for Section 4 action with nonleague dates vs. Loyalsock from D4, Executive Education Academy Charter from Allentown in D11, and Pope John Paul II from D1 — before hosting uber rival Wyomissing in their annual Backyard Brawl in the section opener on Sept. 16. Yeah, go ahead and circle that one a while. … Eight of Cocalico’s 10 opponents went to the playoffs last year. That’s kind of staggering, no? The only two that missed out were longtime rival Solanco and Elco, which was a D3-4A finalist in 2020. Circle it: Cocalico at Wyo, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. Be there. As mentioned, the Eagles kept their rivalry game vs. Manheim Central, set for Week 3 in Manheim. … A Saturday game for Conrad Weiser, which will welcome Elco for a section scrap on Sept. 17 — the league opener for both squads, by the way. Weiser finishes up vs. Wyo, at L-S and at Cocalico, so the Scouts will have some must-see games down the final straightaway. … Donegal has that Saturday, 10 a.m. game vs. E-town to get its season started, before York Suburban comes to Mount Joy and the Indians go to Palmyra in Week 3, prepping for their Section 4 opener vs. L-S — all before a trip to Berks Catholic and then Wyo comes to town in Week 6. Section 4 … good gracious. … Elco with a pair of non-Friday games on its schedule: Thursday, Sept. 1 with a nonleague dust-up at rival Annville-Cleona, and that Saturday game at Conrad Weiser in the Section 4 opener. Elco also kept a nonleague date vs. former Section 4 foe Columbia, in Week 3 up on the hill in Tide country. … What an incredible stretch for L-S, and the Pioneers certainly aren’t ducking anyone, with home dates vs. 5A Solanco — in the annual Mile Jug scrap rivalry game — and 6A Penn Manor right out of the chute, before a trip to Kennard-Dale in a rematch of last year’s D3-4A semifinals. Hang a star: L-S finishes up Week 10 on Oct. 29 with a Saturday date at Wyomissing. Oh my. … Safe to say Octorara officially has its feet wet as a full-time L-L League member, especially after making the D3 playoffs last fall. Now the Braves find themselves in this wicked Section 4 concoction, which gets started in Week 4 with a trip to Cocalico. Octorara must gas up the bus for three straight road games in early September: Week 2 at Pequea Valley in the annual Braves Bowl throw-down; Week 3 at Lancaster Catholic; and Week 4 at Cocalico for the section opener. The Braves will dedicate their season to teammate and classmate Mason Ellingsworth, who was seriously injured in a farming accident earlier this summer. The league will also honor Ellingsworth later this season. Stay tuned for those details. … Wyomissing opens up defense of its D3-3A title in Week 1 with a Saturday home game vs. Kennard-Dale, a D3-4A semifinalist last fall, before a trip to D11 heavyweight Pottsville in Week 2. Circle that one. And this one: Sept. 16 at Berks Catholic in the Section 4 opener, and an early leg-up in what promises to be a riveting race. Wyo’s two home Saturday section games: Week 7 vs. Cocalico and Week 10 vs. L-S, which should both be absolute hammer matchups when those dates roll around. The Spartans will face a 3-game road trip in September: Week 4 at Berks Catholic; Week 5 at Elco; and Week 6 at Donegal.

SECTION 5

Annville-Cleona almost always tries to secure a home Thursday game around the Labor Day holiday, and the Little Dutchmen have snagged such a tilt this season: Thursday, Sept. 1 when Elco makes the short bus ride to Annville for a 7 p.m. kickoff. It’s the only Thursday game on the L-L League master schedule this fall. Some serious home-cooking for A-C, with four home dates in a row: Week 2 vs. Elco, Week 3 vs. Littlestown, Week 4 vs. Hamburg and Week 5 vs. Columbia. … Columbia, with new coach Brady Mathias pacing the sidelines, kept its Week 1 River Rivalry showdown vs. Eastern York. And this intriguing Section 5 opener in Week 4, when longtime rival Lancaster Catholic visits the Crimson Tide. … Hamburg has an interesting nonleague slate right out of the chute, with dates vs. Halifax, District 4 entrant Warrior Run and Fairfield. The Hawks open league play at Annville-Cleona, and finish up with Columbia. … Kutztown has a Saturday game on its slate: Week 2 on Sept. 3 at York Tech, which plays all of its home games on Saturday afternoons. The Cougars will make that trek this season, a week before hosting D11 combatant Pottsville Nativity BVM in Week 3 in another nonleague clash. … A tricky opener for Lancaster Catholic, which will host reigning D3-2A champ York Catholic in Week 1, before a road trip to Delone Catholic in Week 2. Circle that Section 5 opener in Week 4 at Columbia, and definitely hang a star next to this one: In Week 10, the Crusaders go to Schuylkill Valley, which is coached by former longtime Lancaster Catholic skipper Bruce Harbach, who guided the Crusaders to a pair of PIAA titles, in 2009 and 2011. FYI: Three of Lancaster Catholic’s final four games — vs. Annville-Cleona, Kutztown and Schuylkill Valley — are on the road, with long-ish bus rides. Put that in your memory banks. … Northern Lebanon is fresh off a trip to the D3-3A playoffs, and after their annual opener vs. Pine Grove, the Vikings have a couple of new nonleague foes on their slate: Week 2 at Susquehanna Township in Harrisburg, and Week 3 at York Tech for a Sept. 10 Saturday afternoon tilt. … Mike Choi returns for his second stint as Pequea Valley’s coach, and the Braves’ nonleague slate features a trip to Biglerville before home dates vs. Octorara — in the annual Braves Bowl scrap, which Octorara leads 9-3, by the way — and Hanover. … Schuylkill Valley — with Harbach at the helm — has that can’t-miss Week 10 date in Leesport vs. Lancaster Catholic, and the Panthers will get a cornucopia of nonleague foes out of the chute vs. Twin Valley, D1 entrant Upper Perkiomen and Susquenita out of the Tri-Valley League.

