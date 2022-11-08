From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 8, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three L-L League gridiron facts on a daily basis to keep you in the loop about what’s happening around the league …

Diving head-first into some D3 playoff matchups:

1. Manheim Central’s top priority on Friday when York Suburban backs up the bus at Elden Rettew Field: Curtailing Trojans’ RB Mikey Bentivegna, who is having a season for the ages for YS. After piling up 382 rushing yards with six TD romps last week in a 41-6 first-round dub over Donegal, Bentivegna is up to 2,255 yards with 32 TD sprints heading into the 4A quarterfinals vs. the Barons — who will be going for their 60th D3 playoff victory in this clash, by the way. Central’s D is yielding 226.5 yards a game — second-best among Section 2 squads — and the Barons have given up 1,398 rushing yards in 10 games. Central is thinking one thing here: Rush-D, rush-D, rush-D. The Barons have prided themselves over the years on shutting down dangerous, featured backs. Bentivegna definitely falls under that category, and now he and the Trojans’ O-line will take dead-aim at Central’s D. … Three Barons’ tacklers to watch: LB Nick Haas (79 tackles, 1.5 sacks), DE Jaden Weit (75 tackles, 8.5 sacks) and LB Rocco Daugherty (71 tackles, 2 INT) will be zeroed-in on Bentivegna.

2. Undefeated and top-seeded Solanco boasted the best defense in Section 3, allowing 302.3 yards a game with 1,581 rushing yards against during the regular season. The Golden Mules’ swarming D must keep tabs on Shippensburg multi-purpose back Traevon Kater when the Greyhounds invade Quarryville for a D3-5A quarterfinal clash. Check his numbers: 1,040 rushing yards, 7.9 yards per carry and six TD runs, plus 16 catches out of the backfield for 18.6 yards per receptions with a couple of TD grabs. And this fun Kater stat: The DB has four interceptions, and he’s returned three of those picks for defensive touchdowns. Not that Solanco will go up top much, but here’s thinking they’ll avoid Kater’s side — he’ll likely mark the Mules’ leading receiver, Elijah Cunningham — if run-happy Solanco needs to dip into its passing game. … Three Mules’ tackle-makers to keep an eye on: DB Josiah Forren (95 tackles, 2 INT from his safety slot), LB Nick Defrancesco (60 tackles, 2 INT, 2 fumble recoveries) and LB Aden Herr (58 tackles, 2 fumble recoveries) will have their eyes peeled on Kater.

3. Cocalico’s defense is sizzling. The Eagles held high-flying Elizabethtown to 137 total yards and no offensive scores in a 42-2 romp in a D3-5A first-rounder last week. Cocalico’s D is at 218.4 yards against, third-best among Section 4 teams. Now the Eagles have to keep Gettysburg RB Jayden Johnson under wraps, when Cocalico hits the road to square off against the Warriors in a 5A quarterfinal showdown. Johnson has rumbled for 1,350 yards with six TD runs, and he averages a sturdy 6.3 yards a carry. Gettysburg also features dual-threat QB Brady Heiser, who has passed for 1,490 yards with nine TD tosses and rushed for another 378 yards with 10 TD keepers. Some good run-pass balance for the Warriors, who must solve Cocalico’s blistering-hot D — and especially the Eagles’ active D-line — in this clash. … A 4-pack of Cocalico D swarmers to watch: LB Tyler Angstadt (97 tackles, 12 for losses), LB Dane Bollinger (84 tackles, 12 for losses), LB Connor Getz (79 tackles, 10 for losses) and DT Chuckie Drain (72 tackles, 24 for losses, 3.5 sacks) can all seek and destroy. Ask E-town.

