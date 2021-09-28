From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 9, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is still standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Kind of odd perusing the Section 1 rushing chart and seeing not one but two quarterbacks atop the leaderboard: Hempfield’s Cam Harbaugh (91-408, 5 TD) and Penn Manor’s Eli Warfel (57-344, 5 TD) occupy the top two spots on the ledger. In fact, no Section 1 running backs have cracked 300 yards through the season’s first five games. McCaskey RB Shymere Covington (52-289, 4 TD) is third on the list, followed closely by Wilson RB Jadyn Jones (48-249, 3 TD) and Cedar Crest RB Aadyn Richards (26-228, 3 TD). … Jones has only played in three games; he’s expected back Friday at Penn Manor after sitting out a 2-game suspension for an ejection earlier this season. And Richards has only played in four games; Cedar Crest missed Week 3 because of coronavirus issues in the school district. … Harbaugh’s section-leading rushing total was buoyed by his epic 208-yard, 3-TD-keeper performance in a win over Warwick last week. … Warfel has game-winning, fourth-quarter TD passes in the last two weeks in riveting victories over Warwick and Solanco, but he’s also flashed some wheels when he’s called his own number. ... FYI: The league's overall rushing leader in the truncated 2020 season last fall was a QB; Elco Veer pilot Braden Bohannon had a league-best 990 rushing yards last fall, including the postseason. It was believed to be just the second time in league history that a QB paced the circuit in rushing yards for a full season. Solanco pitch-man Joel McGuire did it in 2018.

2. Penn Manor has never defeated Wilson in a varsity tackle football game. The Bulldogs are — gulp — 29-0 all-time against the Comets, which is kind of baffling if you think about it. There have been some close calls over the years — Wilson won 14-7 in 2012 and 21-14 in 2013 — and Penn Manor will try and snap that streak once and for all Friday in Millersville. The Comets are 4-1 for the first time since a 5-1 getaway in 2014.

3. Manheim Township senior WR Anthony Ivey joined a cool club last Friday in the Blue Streaks’ 48-21 win at Cocalico when the Penn State commit hauled in his 100th career reception. His career numbers heading into Friday’s Section 1 opener at home vs. Cedar Crest: 100 catches for 1,862 (18.6 yards per reception) with 19 TD grabs. He leads the L-L League with a career-high 37 catches through the first five games. And his six TD snags are tied for most in the league with Warwick WR Cooper Eckert, who has a league-high 525 receiving yards. … Ivey’s best season to date was arguably his sophomore campaign, when he snagged 23 receptions for 546 yards (23.7 yards per catch) with eight TD grabs. Was also reminded last week that Ivey made quite the splash in his varsity debut in his freshman season, when he took a punt to the house in his first game, which was also against Cocalico.

