LAURELDALE — Octorara quarterback and linebacker Braedon Wood scored the go-ahead touchdown and then recovered a fumble at the goal line in overtime to preserve a 15-7 nonleague football victory for the Braves over Muhlenberg Friday night in Laureldale.

New Octorara head coach Ed Smith picked up his first victory with the Braves in Week 1.

Muhlenberg’s Kyle Archie appeared to have taken the opening kickoff 100 yards for a score, but a blindside hit brought the ball back.

Running back Colton Focht scored the first touchdown on the Braves’ next drive with an 8-yard run with 5:40 left in the first quarter.

The Muhls buckled down on defense in the middle quarters and embarked on a 66-yard drive that Mike Miller finished with an 8-yard touchdown run off a pitch with 3:30 left in the third quarter.

Muhlenberg decided to kneel with its punter on fourth down to run the clock out in the fourth and go to overtime, but the Braves were awarded 2 seconds and a chance at a 41-yard field goal, which doinked off the crossbar.

Wood ran for 9 yards, pounded in a quarterback sneak for the go-ahead score, then converted the two-point conversion after Muhlenberg jumped offside.

The Muhls got to the 2-yard line before the lost fumble ruined their chances.