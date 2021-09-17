Braden Cummings could not be stopped Friday night. The junior Elizabethtown wideout had 5 touches for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense, plus an interception on defense, leading the Bears to a 39-15 non-league football victory at home over McCaskey.

The Red Tornado (2-2) actually began the game with a bang; Isaac Burks reeled in a juggling catch for 43 yards from Matthew Remash on the first snap. But E-Town quickly forced a turnover on downs from there.

The Bears (2-2) found themselves down to the McCaskey 1 after a 24-yard Brady Breault run and a 38-yard Cummings catch, but Logan Lentz was stripped for a fumble that McCaskey fell on in the end zone.

From there on out in the first half, however, a pattern emerged: the Red Tornado went three-and-out three straight times, and E-Town scored each time in response. Josh Rudy would hook up with Cummings for a 41-yard touchdown pass midway through the first. Cummings would help set up a 1-yard TD run for Lentz early in the second with a 32-yard jet sweep as well; he had 111 yards on just 3 touches at the end of the opening period.

The Bears went on a methodical, nine-play drive that took up a ton of time in the second, ending with Hayden Haver scoring from a yard out to put the score at 19-0 (E-Town had missed the PAT on the second TD and had a 2-point pass fall incomplete on the third). Cummings came up big again with a wide-open 53-yard TD catch, following it up with a diving interception just two snaps later, though the Bears couldn’t score again before halftime.

Haver carried the ball seven times on the opening second-half drive, scoring again from a yard out. McCaskey had its longest drive on the next possession, getting down inside the E-Town 10, but a holding penalty on third and short at the 6 set the Red Tornado back, and Josiah Gray was stripped for a fumble on the following snap, with Haver recovering and returning to the Bears 30.

McCaskey finally got on the board late in the third on a 74-yard TD from Remash to Gray. But Rudy took off on a 60-yard option run on the first play of the ensuing drive, leading to a third TD catch from Cummings, this time from 18 yards out early in the fourth. Gray caught an 8-yard TD and a 2-point conversion before E-Town recovered an onside kick to ice it.