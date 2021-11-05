BOILING SPRINGS — Lancaster Catholic entered the District Three Class 4A playoffs in uncharted territory. Usually in the top half of the seedings, the Crusaders came in as a slight underdog playing on the road against a fast-improving Boiling Springs team.

The Bubblers, a team that dropped 24 games in a row from 2015-2018 and then added a 0-10 season just two years ago, has ridden a strong senior core to the top of the Mid-Penn Capital standings. They have only won one District 3 playoff game in school history. They won their second with a 56-10 victory over Catholic at Ecker Field on Friday night.

Catholic started with the ball, but the Bubblers held serve and then started a 13-play drive, capped by a 1-yard run by Aidan Metzger for an early 7-0 lead.

Metzger capped another short drive with another 1-yard scamper for a 14-0 Bubblers' lead.

The Crusaders finally got on the board aided by a 57-yard run by Tony Cruz. Daniel Mueller knocked through a 22-yard field goal.

Just seconds before the half, Joey Menke ripped off a 74-yard run to extend the Bubblers' lead to 21-3.

Catholic QB Will Cranford found Eddie Dresch for a 26-yard strike, but that would be the end of scoring for the Crusaders.

Boiling Springs scored the final 35 points as the Bubblers' backs got to the outside and outran the Crusaders.

Menke scored twice, from 38 and 74 yards, and Jack Liang added two scores from 23 and 56 yards out.

Cruz ran for 164 yards on 25 carries and Cranford completed 12 of 20 passes for 144 yards. He also had a pass picked off.

“The first half we had our special teams help us out, but the second half they just executed,” Catholic coach Chris Maiorino said. “We wanted to make the playoffs as a goal and we did that. We have a lot to build on tonight and this team never quit. We will build on and move on. That team is very good and they have been doing that all year.”

“We executed pretty well tonight,” Bubblers' coach Brad Zell said.